Covid-19 infections in the country ended epidemiological week 42 of the year with a decrease of 21% compared to the previous week, reported the Ministry of Health.

With this, the epidemic is approaching its lowest point since the rise of the first wave in 2020.

The agency reported this Saturday 217 new deaths confirmed by Covid-19 for a total of 291,089 confirmed deaths, in addition to another 3,130 cases to reach 3 million 844,791 infections detected.

On Friday, the federal government updated the Covid-19 Epidemiological Traffic Light, which for the first time showed 31 of the 32 entities in green, for “low” risk, and only Baja California in orange, for medium risk.

Of the total official figure, 23,622 are active cases, due to having presented symptoms during the last 14 days, and they represent 0.6% of the total. In addition, since the beginning of the pandemic, 3 million 204,910 people have been recovered.

The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals is 17% and 15% for intensive care beds.

They total 63.2 million with complete vaccination against Covid-19

The authorities also indicated that the vaccination program, which includes all those over 18 years of age, accumulates more than 129.69 million doses applied, adding 220,351 during the last day.

So far, 75.4 million people over the age of 18 have at least one dose. That is, 84% of the total adult population.

Of that total vaccinated, 84% (63.26 million) have received the complete scheme.

Last Thursday, Mexico received 588,510 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Since the end of December 2020, 162.94 million doses of the American vaccines from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, Britain’s AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V, and China’s CanSino and Sinovac have arrived in Mexico.

