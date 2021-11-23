The increase in infections by Covid-19 in Europe has led to stricter measures to contain the virus such as those taken in Germany for the unvaccinated and has forced half the government in Belgium to confine itself after a meeting with French Prime Minister Jean Castex , after being positive.

Berlin steps up restrictions

The Government of the German capital on Tuesday reinforced restrictions on access to public spaces for the unvaccinated, in an attempt to stop the uncontrolled increase in Covid-19 infections, while other regions of the country limit the contacts of those who do not they are immunized.

Only people who are immunized will be able to access the retail trade, with the exception of establishments where basic necessities are sold, that will remain open to the unvaccinated.

In addition, even immunized people must present a negative test to access recreational activities and leisure spaces where the use of a mask is not possible, such as restaurants.

“The objective is not to bother the unvaccinated,” explained the Berlin secretary of state for health, Martin Gatz, when announcing the measures at a press conference, in which he stressed the need to protect the population and guarantee the functioning from hospitals.

It also reads: Europe takes measures in the face of an increase in Covid-19 infections; Austria begins confinement

Netherlands transfers Covid-19 patients to Germany

The Netherlands began transporting Covid-19 patients across the German border on Tuesday to ease pressure on its hospitals, which are dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases.

One patient was taken by ambulance from Rotterdam to a hospital in Bochum, about 150 miles east, on Tuesday morning, and another would do the same later that day, health authorities said.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals in recent weeks touched its highest level since May and it is expected to rise even more, as infections hit record levels.

As of Monday, 470 out of a total of 1,050 intensive care beds in the Netherlands were being used for Covid-19 patients, and hospitals are already cutting back on regular care for cancer treatments and cardiac operations to ensure enough space for cases. of coronavirus.

Belgian government in quarantine

The Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander de Croo, and several of his ministers are in quarantine after having met on Monday in Brussels with the head of the French Government, Jean Castex, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The news is known in Europe while infections continue to skyrocket in Belgium, which registers a cumulative incidence of 1,547 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, an increase of 64% compared to two weeks ago.

Switzerland approves booster doses

The Swiss health authorities, which a month ago gave the green light to a third dose of anticovid vaccine for people over 65 and other risk groups, Today they extended this authorization to all those over 16 years of age.

The authorization by Swissmedic, the regulatory body of the pharmaceutical sector in Switzerland, refers for now only to the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, despite the fact that in the Central European country doses of those developed by Moderna and Janssen have also been administered.

Swissmedic also indicated in its official statement that those over 12 years old belonging to risk groups (for example, immunosuppressed people) may also receive the third authorized dose.

With information from Reuters and EFE.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed