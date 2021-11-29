“Ómicron will enter Mexico for a very big reason: the entry filters to the country are very lax; sooner or later it will affect our country ”, adds Andreu Comas, also a member of the Consortium and a researcher at the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí.

These appeals are not intended to raise alarm. Ómicron is already in America (in Canada), his entry to Mexico is inevitable. We must also bear in mind that we are facing a new disease, that we are learning about and, therefore, opinions must be taken based on the context. That said, do not be alarmed, but be alert.

At this time, it is known that Ómicron has a wide collection of mutations, which is a more contagious variant, but its degrees of lethality are not known, much less if it completely circumvents the effectiveness of vaccines. Until the WHO investigations into the case are known, it is not possible to determine if we are heading into a new, and horrible, chapter of this pandemic. You have to be cautious.

But, all scenarios are possible. Ómicron can be a variant with a low lethality. Also, spread in few countries. Or, be the most dangerous. “The only scenario that might not be possible is that it is a variant that completely escapes 100% of the immune response,” says Carlos Arias. “(With vaccines) there is some protection, but we don’t know how much.”

So the journey that Ómicron is undertaking should not raise any alarm… at this time. But you do have to keep track of it and be attentive to WHO signals, which can occur in a matter of days or weeks.

However, the red light is on the Delta variant, whose contagion percentages are already increasing and are beginning to form the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Mexico, which was forecast for early 2022 but could manifest itself in the next three weeks. .

Who could be most at risk? Above all, the unvaccinated, the medical team and people over 60 who were among the first to receive the vaccines. “These fourth waves (in the world) are occurring by the unvaccinated. A growing number of cases have also been seen in children, but it is not clear. And, in the case of those over 60 years of age, it is known that antibody levels begin to decline at approximately 6 months, which does not mean a greater possibility so far of serious illness or death “, explains Carlos Arias, CoViGenMex coordinator.