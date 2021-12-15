Cove Markets, an API platform that allows users to trade on multiple centralized exchanges and manage aggregated financial data, will become part of Robinhood Crypto, the discount broker announced late Tuesday. Traders and investors can connect up to seven exchanges, including Coinbase Pro, Kraken, Bitfinex, etc., using Cove Markets to buy and sell up to 50+ tokens.

The two companies said that They plan to increase the volume of routing and order execution at Robinhood with the acquisition. Christine Brown, Chief Operating Officer at Robinhood Crypto, made the following remarks on the news:

“The vast experience of the Cove Markets team in the execution of operations and in the infrastructure of the cryptocurrency market will help us to create more powerful trading capabilities, giving our clients the advantages of better competition in the cryptocurrency markets.”

Thrilled to welcome the @CoveMarkets team to Robinhood! Their incredible experience in trading execution and crypto market infrastructure will help us to build an even better crypto platform for all our Robinhood crypto traders. https://t.co/m4Wnl9Ojv3 – Christine (Hall) Brown (@christine_hall) December 14, 2021

Robinhood has focused on the cryptocurrency sector in recent years. The day before, it announced a partnership with blockchain analytics company Chainalysis to provide data and tools for launching its own cryptocurrency wallet. Currently, the waiting list for the show, which is expected to launch early next year, has grown to more than 1.6 million. But investors in the company’s stock have had a rough year. Shares are down nearly 70% from August highs following the company’s IPO.

