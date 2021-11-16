Nov 15, 2021 at 3:53 PM CET

EFE

Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard, Real Madrid players, have been ‘released’ from the match that Belgium has to play this Tuesday against Wales on the last day of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Spanish Roberto Martinez, coach of the ‘red devils’, has offered a new list of summoned for this trip after winning Estonia (3-1) and having secured the direct qualification for the universal event, in which the two Real players are not Madrid, as well as, among others, the defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jason denayer and the midfielder Dennis Praet.

In this way, both Courtois What Hazard may be made available to the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, who returns to work at the Valdebebas Sports City from 11.00.

Among the expeditionaries is, however, the Atlético de Madrid player Yannick Carrasco.

– Summoned:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg / GER), Matz Sels (Strasbourg / FRA) and Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn Rovers / ING)

Defenders: Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin / GER), Leander Denconcker (Wolverhampton / ING), Wout Faes (Stade Reims / FRA), Arthur Theate (Bologna / ITA) and Jan Vertonghen (Benfica / POR)

Media: Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid / ESP), Timothy Castagne (Leicester / ING), Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund / GER), Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan / ITA), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City / ING), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal / ING), Hans Vanaken (Bruges).

Forwards: Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace / ING), Charles de Ketelaere (Bruges), Dries Mertens (Naples / ITA), Leandro Trossard (Brighton / ING), Divock Origi (Liverpool / ING) and Dante Vanzeir (St. Gilloise).