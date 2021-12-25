MEXICO CITY, Dec 24 (Reuters) – A court in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas sentenced two army captains to 30 years in prison for the crime of femicide after being found guilty of the murder of a female soldier, the state prosecutor’s office said on Friday. .

In addition to the jail sentences, both soldiers must each pay a fine of almost 520,000 pesos ($ 25,194) for the murder of the 28-year-old woman in April 2019, according to the prosecution.

Femicide is defined in Mexican law as the murder of a woman derived from gender violence. After cases rose dramatically during the last years of the previous administration, femicides have increased even further under the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In a statement, the Chiapas attorney general identified the defendants as José Antonio “N” and Agustín “N”, omitting their surnames in accordance with established practice in Mexico. A spokesman for the prosecution said the two men were army captains.

Convictions against soldiers are rare in Mexico, where the armed forces are considered a pillar of stability. “It is very unusual for the military to be judged on human rights issues,” said Raúl Benítez, a security expert at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). “And even less for femicide.”

The military has taken on more responsibilities under López Obrador since he took office in December 2018 and vowed to pacify Mexico after years of escalating violence.

Critics argue that the military has been shielded from facing justice for human rights abuses, particularly those committed since former President Felipe Calderón sent the armed forces to crack down on Mexico’s powerful drug gangs 15 years ago.

The Mexican government denies this and says it is committed to holding all criminals accountable.

(1 dollar = 20.6400 Mexican pesos) (Report by Dave Graham, edited by Sandra Maler, translated by Adriana Barrera and Miguel Angel Gutiérrez)