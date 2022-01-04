The living members of Nirvana (Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic), the estate of Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love, photographer Kirk Weddle, the record companies that published Nevermind and other parties were named as defendants in the lawsuit. During the motion to dismiss, the attorney said that long before the statute of limitations expired, “Elden knew about the photograph and knew that he (and not someone else) was the baby in the photograph“.

In this space it was argued that, for years, Elden had participated in paid campaigns in which he had recreated the cover image, as well as tattooing the album title on his chest. If Elden’s claim were true, they said, all of the album cover owners would be “guilty of possession of child pornography.” Elden still has a chance until January 13 to resubmit the case with the appropriate changes to his complaint.