The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) reversed, halfway through, the agreement issued by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador through which the priority works of the federal government were considered as a matter of public interest and national security, such as the Mayo Train, the Dos Bocas Refinery or the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), among others.

The high court granted the suspension to the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (Inai), which filed the constitutional controversy 217/2021 before the Court against the agreement published by the Executive in the evening edition of the newspaper Official of the Federation on November 22.

In the list of notifications, section for the processing of constitutional disputes and unconstitutional actions of the SCJN published this Tuesday, December 14, it is indicated that a magistrate, whose name is not specified, granted the suspension requested by the National Institute of Transparency , Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data.

“The suspension is appropriate so that all the effects and consequences of the contested agreement that derive from classifying the information detailed in it as of public interest and / or national security are suspended, without complying with the assumptions that the respective laws provide for that purpose. ”The document reads.

However, the decision of the magistrate of the Court adds that “the precautionary measure requested to suspend the actions indicated in the contested agreement in relation to the projects and works of the Government of Mexico is inadmissible.” In other words, the effects of the presidential agreement remain in force, except for access to information.

Said presidential agreement was published in order to expedite the procedures in the priority works of the federal government.

“The suspension measure granted will take effect immediately and without the need to grant any guarantee, without prejudice to the fact that it may be modified or revoked derived from any supervening event (…) Given the nature and importance of this precautionary measure, the days and hours that are required to carry out the notifications of this agreement ”, he points out.

One day after the publication of the agreement in the Official Gazette of the Federation, Inai estimated that considering priority infrastructure projects as national security could be used as an assumption to reserve information related to the works, “which would violate the right of access to information ”. For this reason, he decided to file the constitutional controversy.

That same day in his press conference, President López Obrador pointed out that the agreement was aimed at streamlining bureaucratic procedures and that the works should not be stopped because of these.

“(For) they are given time to present all the documentation with the understanding that companies, federal government agencies are governed by principles of environmental protection, justice, honesty, and that they must be given facilities and you must have confidence in the agencies, “said the president.

