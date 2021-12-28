The Recess Commission of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) admitted for processing the constitutional controversy promoted by the Legal Counsel of the Presidency of the Republic against the decision of the National Electoral Institute (INE) to postpone the consultation of Revocation of mandate, promoted by the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

It was the ministers Margarita Ríos Farjat and Yasmín Esquivel Mossa who admitted the constitutional controversy and granted the suspension to the Legal Counsel, in addition to giving a view to the Chambers of Deputies, Senators and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) as interested third parties, according to the list of notifications of the Court.

“Having seen the application brief and the annexes of the person who is the Legal Counsel of the Federal Executive Power (María Estela Ríos), who promotes a constitutional controversy against the National Electoral Institute. The petitioner is considered presented with the personality that she holds and the claim is admitted for processing, without prejudice to the grounds of inadmissibility that may be noticed at the time of sentencing ”, they stated.

In the SCJN there is another constitutional controversy presented by the INE against the Chamber of Deputies in which it claims that the budget cut of almost 5,000 million pesos for 2022 prevents it from carrying out the mandate revocation consultation, promoted and promoted by Morena and even by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

A third constitutional controversy was presented by the Chamber of Deputies against the INE for having decided in its General Council to postpone the consultation to revoke the mandate until the Court decides whether more resources should be given to the electoral body for that purpose.

For his part, this Monday, President López Obrador said he was against the complaint that the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, filed with the FGR against the six INE advisers who approved to temporarily suspend the consultation of revocation of mandate for arguing lack of budget.

“I think that it should be the Court and the Judiciary, both the Electoral Tribunal and the Judicial Power, who decide, not to penalize anything, I think they made a mistake and they would have to recognize it because they opposed a constitutional mandate and acted accordingly. anti-democratic way but in politics you have to know how to rectify, not fall into complacency, not cling, “he said during his morning conference this Monday.

