Within an emerging trade in terms of online shopping, a fundamental piece for these to work, are the companies and applications dedicated to the logistics of last line products, those that make the final delivery reduce the distance between the store and the consumer, however, although this is a growing model which has developed great advances, cases such as the one presented on Twitter can be generated where it was announced that, while Estafeta loses a customer, DHL wins the community .

Within the complaint it is specified that the reason for the complaint is due to the delay in an order, which they indicate is at least 9 days late, in addition the complainant complains that the post office solutions leave much to be desired, since until At the moment they have not been able to give you an adequate solution or follow-up to your problem.

Loss of customers and advertising to DHL

The conflict exposed in social networks was developed from the complaint of a user who indicates that the post office has not been able to provide a correct follow-up to one presented due to a delay in giving an order, which led the affected person to consider changing the company of parcels, in addition to recommending the competition on networks, warning users about what happened.

Friends: NEVER send your things by @post office, if you send for something, ask better that they send it to you by another parcel, I recommend @DHLMex The post office has terrible service, they don’t solve anything and you always have to wait for “your time” – Oscar Iván Flores F. (@oscarifloresf) December 29, 2021

The affected person pointed out from his official account @oscarifloresf as a comment the following: “In response to @estafeta, This is @estafeta’s solution,” waiting for the times “is a shame. My order was for the 21 and it is 29 and nobody knows anything about my package. @Profeco ”. Faced with this situation, the aforementioned company was present in the conversation generated in social networks where it asked the affected person to provide data to follow up on what happened; however, it was for this reason that the complainant stated the following: “In DM so that they tell me what to wait for times? No thanks. I demand a solution NOW ”.

It is worth mentioning that up to the time of this writing, no official position has been generated by the aforementioned company and neither from the account taken from the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office, nor has it been specified whether an agreement has been reached, which I know if you know is that the bucket is not isolated or belonging to a single company, since in recent days a case of alleged theft of parcels by two workers from one of the main logistics companies was announced through social networks and parcel delivery.

