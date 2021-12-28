Couple meet again 20 years later to love each other forever

This couple separated without being able to say goodbye, however, 20 years later life brought them back together forever. Get to know the wonderful story!

Pure love is maintained over time despite distance. Well, causes admiration and feelings that are fed day by day despite the circumstances.

This is demonstrated by the story of Jehovah and Joselita, a couple who had felt a unique connection at first glance. However, one day due to life circumstances, they had to separate unexpectedly and without even being able to say goodbye.

Their love affair began when Jehovah went to have lunch at a restaurant owned by Joselita. That way, She continued to visit him frequently for a few months and the feeling grew more and more daily.

However, Joselita had to close the business because it was not giving her the expected results. But, he failed to notify the man and, furthermore, the contact number had never been shared.

As a result of that fact, they lost all communication and could not continue to find each other. However, the future took care of bringing them back together.

The reunion of the couple

For 20 years, Jehovah kept looking for Joselita on social media. Well, It was clear to him that she was the love of his life and that he would never feel the same for anyone else.

Because of that persistence, after two decades he was fortunate to find her on Facebook. That was how he immediately sent her a message and let her know that he had never forgotten her.

Upon realizing the situation, Joselita was moved again like the first day she saw him. This because of during all that time she had also been in charge of searching for him over and over again.

Without any more preambles, they organized everything to meet again in Teresina on Valentine’s Day. Thus from the first contact they corroborated that their souls were twins and that the feelings they were still intact.

In addition, at that very moment they decided to formalize the relationship. Well, they were not willing to part again and lose the opportunity to be happy together.

Because of this, Jehovah began to take steps to leave Rio de Janeiro and start living in Teresina with the love of his life. This is how today they share the days and dedicate themselves to making the plans they have always dreamed of come true.

Final reflection

Love is the purest human feeling. Because of thatWhen it is real, it does not see difficulties as a limitation, but as a situation to strengthen itself.

Likewise, when loving, all actions are done thinking of the other person. For that reason, the flame is always kept alive and hearts walk together despite the distances.

