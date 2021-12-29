Couple adopts four brothers to avoid separating them

Adopting a child is one of the greatest gestures of love and dedication that a human being can live. Now, imagine what would happen if instead of a child, there were four little ones who would come into your life.

Last update: December 28, 2021

Adoption is a way of turning the lives of parents and children completely upside down, as happened with four siblings who lived in a family home in Brazil until October 2020. From that moment on, their fate would change. an American couple made the decision to become the parents of these boys from Pernambuco, because they were attracted to and familiar with Brazilian culture.

A) Yes, Brandon and Jennifer Pratt gave the four brothers the opportunity to have a better quality of life. These little ones, aged between 2 and 6 years, were separated from their biological mother due to negligence. For this reason, they lived in precarious conditions in a transit home until they were adopted by the couple from Iowa, United States.

The history of Leandro, Cristiano, Enzo and William with their new family has been full of incredible, happy and complex moments. And it is that one could not expect less in the face of a process that is usually long, bureaucratic and delicate, taking into account that it is about minors. Learn about what they lived to integrate and start live together.

Four brothers started a new life

While the four siblings were residing in the Christian orphanage, the management to be adopted began by Brandon and Jennifer. From the beginning, their plan was to adopt more than one child, since they wanted to have several children. In addition, they were aware of how slow and tiresome the formal adoption process can be.

This is how They preferred to move forward with the management to have these four little ones, give them love, education and hold them together. Everything was carried out through an agency that helped them in everything. Even so, the procedure took more than 2 years.

Although the wait was long, the arrival of these boys in their lives was wonderful. The difficulties also appeared, but nothing is far from the reality that any mom and dad come to experience at different times in their lives..

“Growing a family overnight can be daunting. We went from not having children to four little ones who couldn’t communicate with us because of the language, it was stressful “

-Jennifer Pratt-

In this case, Jennifer and Brandon went to Brazil because they had to live more than 30 days with the boys in a small house. Likewise, they had to resolve the last details about the legal process of adoption. In this way, the initial process of adaptation on the coexistence of the six would arise before leaving for the United States.

The challenges of adoption

For the American couple, the main challenge was the language, added to the health and hygiene status of the children. Coming from a precarious lifestyle where they lived with other children, they had lice, oral problems and diseases. However, they were able to handle the situation even when they came to initially think that they could not overcome the language and communication barrier with them.

“It’s just that we are dealing with hungry children, with oral problems, lice, illnesses, behavioral problems, etc. The language did not help to understand them. It was a very difficult start towards parenthood. “

-Jennifer Pratt-

Although the beginning was difficult, little by little they adapted and understood. Above all, when Jennifer’s sister and her husband, a Brazilian soccer player, accompanied them for a week in different activities, facilitating communication between all of them.

Everything started to flow unexpectedly, and that’s how they left with fantastic expectations for the United States. The snow would receive them exactly one year ago, to fill them with the magic of the holidays. Watching them grow and discover a world full of better possibilities has been the best gift for the couple.

A better life for the four Brazilian brothers

Without a doubt, deciding to give the four siblings a warm home was the biggest transformation of their lives. At all times, the tools to start building the foundations of your link and moving forward as a great family, were love, understanding, perseverance and confidence that everything would turn out well.

This is a lesson that we can all learn from, as there are countless ways to change the life of those who need it most. On this occasion, four little ones have been extremely fortunate to be loved by some adoptive parents that offer them the best.

It might interest you …