Agents from the Mexican Navy Secretariat (Semar) intercepted two vessels in the Colima maritime zone and detained seven people carrying around 1,600 kilograms of cocaine.

According to the reports obtained by Infobae Mexico, the seizure was carried out on November 29 at 167 nautical miles from Manzanillo, when elements of the Sixth Naval Region carried out surveillance tasks as the Coast Guard.

The two GO FAST-type units were stopped and did not advance, hence a flight with an embarked helicopter was made to verify the situation.

Upon arrival, the sailors noticed that the boats were not in a fishing zone and did not correspond to those used for that activity. Much less were names and identification plates observed.

Outboard you could see engines of 200 force callus and the transport of drums, as well as black packages. Immediately the infantry personnel were lowered by means of a rope and an inspection was carried out.

After the inspections, 54 sacks with wrapped bricks that contained cocaine were found inside. The approximate weight was established at 1,616 kilograms, although ministerial proceedings are still lacking to determine the exact amount. 46 drums of 50 liters each were also secured, of which 21 were full and the rest empty.

None of the detainees, all of Mexican nationality, had documentation to be identified. Their rights were read to them, they underwent a medical examination and they tested negative for COVID-19. They were also provided with food.

What was seized along with the seven detainees were made available to the Attorney General of the Republic to determine the legal situation, as well as corresponding investigations.

