Within the health field, prevention is always better than cure and you know it very well. Now the fundamental thing is that this thought is adopted by the population and works as motivation. In some parts of the world it already exists and has become everyday, while in others there is still no real culture for going to routine appointments frequently. Do you know which are the countries with the people who see a doctor the most times a year?

To begin with, in nations like Mexico, people have the wrong thought that they should only see a doctor when they are sick. The reality is that any day of the year is perfect for a consultation. In particular, general check-ups are of great help because they allow us to identify the first signs of a disease or condition.

Similarly, over time what it means to “be strong” has become distorted. Although it is a virtue, it can turn into a weakness when people avoid asking for help or think they can take any pain. In this type of situation, time is essential and from the first annoyance it is appropriate to ask for professional help.

When doctor visits are done for pleasure

However, in other countries something different happens because they are the ones that have the people who visit a doctor more times a year. To achieve this, they have established a mentality in which it is not seen as a punishment to go to the doctor’s office. They actually appreciate it as a natural and necessary activity like sleeping and eating.

About this point, Commonwealth Fund did a global analysis to identify the average number in which people visit their doctor per year in different countries of the world. What was obtained is that Japan was the one that obtained the highest number. At least until before the pandemic, each individual attended 13 times, which is synonymous with the strong culture of prevention and general checks.

Below are Germany with 9.7 and Canada with 7.4. To achieve these results it is not only thanks to the willingness of the patients but also to the proper functioning of the health system. Each nation has an adequate number of workers and hospitals are well equipped.

Precisely one of the disadvantages of countries like Mexico is the lack of infrastructure that exists. In the public sector, the greatest enemy is the personnel deficit, which translates into long waits to enter the office. That is why many people avoid going to clinics.