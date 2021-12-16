Although several studies have already been conducted on the impact of wearing masks on positive COVID-19 cases, few have focused on how it can reduce deaths, said Sahar Motallebi, a researcher at Lund University in Sweden and lead author. from a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

The analysis involved information from 44 countries, chosen among the 50 with the highest Human Development Index, but where some nations such as the United States, New Zealand, Argentina, Chile, Australia and Canada were excluded, to avoid seasonality biases or because the Public health policies are not dictated at the federal level, but at the state level.

Thus, the study left 27 nations with precise policies on the use of face masks and 17 countries without policies in this regard. And deaths from COVID-19 were observed in these countries between February 15 and May 31, 2020.

According to the results of the research, countries with public policies where a mask-wearing law was applied had a significantly lower average daily increase in deaths compared to countries where there was no such effort.

The researchers also found that in countries where there was no law on the use of face masks, the daily mortality from COVID-19 was initially lower. However, they quickly caught up with the death rate of the strictest countries and not only that, they significantly surpassed them over time.