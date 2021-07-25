The Counter Strike video game It is considered a legendary game because it has been one of the best and most played, which provides hours of fun to all users; you will be able to choose which of all the versions of Counter Strike you want to play and which will be your favorite.

When it comes time to play, the best quality is always the best, but there can be various problems with the image, which makes gamers wonder how do I remove the edges or black stripes in Counter Strike or CS 1.6?

The problem that this game presents is very annoying, causing us not to enjoy our game, these stripes usually appear at the top and bottom of the screen. To solve it you will only have to follow a series of simple steps that We will inform you below.

Ways to remove black stripes in Counter Strike 1.6

This game is really recommended among all users who have tried it, which is known as a exciting shooting game. The duration of each game will correspond to the time set by the player who creates it, at the time of play you will see how two teams face each other. You can play Counter Strike even from your mobile.

Sadly, when playing it, it is very common to have a problem that is the black stripes, this is caused by the aspects and the resolution of the screen. To remove them you will only have to access Steam and right click on Counter StrikeWhen you do this, you will see that a new tab appears, in it select ‘Define launch parameters’.

Now you will have to write the following formula in the box –nofbo 4: 3. When doing so, you will only have to press accept. You can also try again by right clicking on Counter Strike, when entering the properties, look for the box that says ‘Set advanced options’ and now you have to write –nofbo-nomsaa + gl_vsync 0.

At the time of enter these formulas, enter the game so you can see that the black stripes are completely removed. This solution only works if you have Steam, if you don’t you can easily create a Steam account.

Another solution to remove the black stripes that appear in Counter Strike or CS 1.6

If you don’t own Steam and you have your game on PC, there is another solution to remove the stripes. The first thing you should do is go to the desktop screen, right-click on an empty space on it, press the ‘Screen resolution’ option. Upon entering we will see that a list appears, select ‘Resolution’.

We display this option and what we must do is move it to the minimum so that it remains at 1024×768, when doing so we select apply and accept. We also have to right-click on the home screen, now we press on the box that says ‘Graphic options’ and then select ‘Scale screen’, when doing so we go back to the screen resolution option.

At this moment we will have to re-enter resolution to go back up to the maximum, that is, as it was when we entered 1440×900 and press accept again. On the other hand, you can also try entering the game, by doing so press CTRL + ALT + F12 on your keyboard at the same time.

You will observe a menu, press the drop-down box of the resolution and set it to 800×600 and then press apply. By doing so they will see that the game will no longer have the black stripes, if you wish you can leave it like that or return it to the highest resolution, this will not affect the game, since the stripes will be completely eliminated.

Recommendations to improve in Counter Strike or CS 1.6

It is necessary that you learn to improve your aim in Counter Strike, that is have AIM, this will help you a lot to kill your enemies. Try to play with better players, this will allow you to improve your technique and learn from them.

Always keep the volume high, this will allow you to hear whatever is around you. Do not stop moving at any time, try to jump, this will help you when someone tries to leave suddenly.

When shooting never bend over, when doing it you will cause the shot to be slower, just use this option to hide.

Recommendations to improve the resolution of Counter Strike or CS GO

Choosing the best resolution to play Counter Strike and getting the best performance is key, as the resolution will directly affect the Frames Per Second (FPS) the game will go through. Most people who play this game professionally run it with a 4: 3 aspect ratio, this will make your game screen look a bit more “Distorted”, but it will improve performance and you will be able to see the enemies a little closer. If on the other hand you are running the newest version of the game, which for this moment is V.1.37.7.5, you will have the 16: 9 aspect ratio at your disposal, this is where you will have to choose if you want to see the black bars or stretch them .

The 16: 9 aspect ratio will show a wider viewing range, if you have the resources to play in this aspect ratio. and at the same time keep your FPS above 144We recommend leaving this setting for a better gaming experience.

How can I fix the black stripes in any Windows game

This problem of black bars occurs in a large number of computer video games, here are some recommendations that you can try to eliminate them.

Use native resolution

This will be the maximum resolution that your monitor supports and configure your game so that you take full advantage of each of the pixels in itYou can do this by entering your game settings and applying the same resolution as the desktop of your operating system.

Check game settings

When you have a bad configuration in your game, this can cause that the automatic configuration does not allow you to obtain the most optimal performance or that, as is the case in this post, it begins to show you the annoying black bars to adapt the resolution, then it is important that you verify well that the resolution of your game is compatible with that of your monitor, disable the black bars, many games have this option in a section called “Fill screen”, also if necessary remove visual effects that are not important to you and thus make better use of your computer’s resources to obtain a better gaming experience.

Set the scale to Fullscreen

One of the ways to eliminate the black bars of any game in Windows is to configure it to run in “Full Screen” or full screen mode, this option is available in practically all current games, one of the advantages of using the FullScreen option in your games, in addition to eliminating the black bars or borders, is that Windows desktop memory is freed, so that the video resources are available to the game you are running.

Check video card settings

Currently video cards bring with them a very complete configuration tool, where you can choose the best options to get the most out of your graphics. You can run a resource analysis and see what recommendations this tool gives you so that you can configure every detail of your graph. The most modern cards allow us to have control over very important options such as the temperature of the GPU, the amount of virtual memory to use and even the speed of the fan cooler of our graphics, be sure to review every detail and test which one works best with your hardware.

On many occasions we omit the updates for our operating system, but if you really want to improve your gaming experience, you can not stop installing the latest updates for your system drivers, especially those that have to do with hardware related to video, Install the latest drivers for your graphics card, motherboard, hard drive and all the devices you have on your computer. Usually, These updates bring improvements to make your devices work more efficiently.