If we focus on the most used operating system on desktops such as Windows, internally it is made up of a multitude of important applications and processes. In addition to the libraries that are constantly running, all this makes the system work and can respond to our needs when necessary. There are elements of this type that come pre-installed when we start using the operating system, and others are installed by hand.

Along these same lines we want to focus on the aforementioned Java component that you have surely heard of on multiple occasions. In this case, we are talking about a programming language that has been with us for many years and that affects all kinds of programs and web applications. At the same time, Java is a platform that we additionally install on our computer.

However, over the years, many users have encountered a problem downloading and installing Java files. By this, what we mean in particular is that the PC’s antivirus sends an alert warning of a possible malicious code hidden in them. It is clear that this can be a serious problem that directly affects the security of our computer. But it is worth mentioning that perhaps the thing is not as important or dangerous as it initially seems.