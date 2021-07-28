October: The Kingdom could begin to “look back” on the pandemic, says a leading scientist at Imperial College.

Forecasts have been so erratic that even leading experts have no single explanation for the reasons for the UK’s daily drop in cases. The truth is COVID-19 infections have decreased in the last seven days, which has led to suggest a variety of factors about what is behind.

In the latest report, it was highlighted that the country has registered 23,511 new infections, even leaving the United Kingdom now with figures below France, which has presented 26,871.

These data have led to cautious optimism among ministers and scientists, despite an increase in deaths to 131. Even to review the roadmap of the pandemic for the next few months.

The teacher Neil ferguson, a prominent member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), confessed that he wasn’t sure if his prediction of 100,000 cases a day would come true.

“We are not completely out of the woods, but the equation has fundamentally changed. The effect of vaccines is greatly reducing the risk of hospitalizations and death”, he told the British press.

The British government’s policy towards the pandemic has largely depended on the model of a team from Imperial College London led by epidemiologist Ferguson, as a member of the scientific advisory body.

The unknown remains the result of the efficacy of vaccine immunization. So far 70 per cent of UK adults have received both doses, which would be slowing down the virulence of the Delta variant wave.

The assertions of the renowned modeler, whose forecasts led to the first blockade in March 2020, went something further: “I am sure that, by the end of September or October, we will be looking back on most of the pandemic. “

“We will have the coronavirus with us, we will still have people dying from COVID, but we will have put most of the pandemic behind us”he said in statements to the BBC.

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose model led to the first lockdown in March 2020, said caution is still needed, but cases are “stalling.”

For the experts, one explanation is that the models are incorrect, or rather they did not sufficiently take into account some of the changes that were taking place in society, including the high proportion of people with antibodies against the virus.

Other arguments

The encouraging comments come against the advances of the authorities of the National Health Service (NHS), who They warned that the situation is as stressful now as it was at the height of the pandemic in January, but that it may also get worse before it gets better.

Mike Tildesley, professor of infectious disease modeling at the University of Warwick, has another reading of what’s going on. For the scientist, the recent decrease is related to the lower availability of people to take a test before the summer holidays.

The professor, a member of the scientific modeling group Spi-M, added as an explanation that, because schools in England closed last week, there are no high school students doing lateral flow tests regularly and therefore we are not necessarily detecting as many cases in younger people.

The encouraging comments come against the advances of the authorities of the National Health Service (NHS), who warned that the situation is as stressful now as it was at the height of the pandemic in January, but that it could also get worse before improving.

To banish these debates, the authorities look at what happens in hospitals on a daily basis. Admissions to health centers is the barometer of this new wave. For Tildesley, “if we start to see that they decrease next month, then” we would have much stronger evidence to suggest that this wave is beginning to change.

At the moment, just over 5,000 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in England. This is 33% more in 7 days and the highest since March 18, but still well below the levels seen in the second wave of the pandemic. The figures are also related to the past peak of infections of this new wave, explain the authorities.

More than half of hospital admissions for coronavirus are patients who only tested positive later, reported the Daily Telegraph, citing leaked data.

With forecasts found, The government, however, plans to remove the restrictions for fully vaccinated people and will reopen its borders to European and American travelers starting next month..

Boris Johnson has decided that as of August 16, those who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to get tested if they come into contact with someone with Covid unless they have symptoms.

Italy monitors the effectiveness of vaccines

A study by the Higher Institute of Health concludes that almost 99 out of 100 deaths from COVID since last February, were in people who had not completed the vaccination cycle . In addition, among those who had completed it, it was detected that there is a higher average age and an average number of previous illnesses greater than the average.

A report from the Higher Institute of Health of Italy, since February, 99 deaths from Covid 19 out of 100 had not completed the vaccination cycle.

This was confirmed by a study contained in the periodic report on deaths of the prestigious Institute, and published by the newspaper La Stampa. Until July 21, the date of the closing of the work, there were 423 positive deaths to SARS-COV-2 in people vaccinated with a “complete vaccination cycle” and that represented 1.2% of all deaths from coronavirus that occurred since last 1 February.

Compared with the total number of deaths for which the medical records were analyzed, in the sample of deaths with a “complete vaccination cycle” the mean age is decidedly high (88.6 versus 80 years). Furthermore, the average number of pathologies observed in this group of deaths is 5.0, much higher than deaths in the general population (3.7).

After acute respiratory failure, superinfections are the most common complications in people who have died with a full vaccination cycle.

The other concern

A letter from providers to the British National Health Service (NHS), which represents hospital trusts, cited a delay in care at hospitals, the rise in COVID admissions, prolonged COVID cases, and people suffering from poor mental health.

For experts there could be a shift in the course of the pandemic. Taking the correct decisions, by the authorities, will also affect the rebound in the financial situation.

The footprint could be living with high rates of infection, pressure on the front line of the health guards, and a constant, stressful, but less critical situation in intensive care . Finally, vaccines would be showing their efficacy also reducing deaths.

KEEP READING:

Coronavirus: despite the lifting of restrictions, infections continue to fall in the United Kingdom

Eight days before “Freedom day”, COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom fall sharply