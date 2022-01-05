Playstation 5 Since before its launch it was a very popular console, and since it was on sale it had a very good reception, since By the end of last year, it had already sold more than 13 million units.

This powerful console debuted without some important features that have come little by little through firmware updates.

Initially, its users did not have the option to expand the internal storage, which changed a few months ago, thanks to an update, however, Sony has not yet delivered on all its promises.

We say so, because the system does not yet have official support for 8K or Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), also known as variable refresh rate.

The good news is that according to some rumors, this could change soon, as they ensure that the console will receive an update that will activate one of these functions.

This is expected given that we are in the framework of CES 2022So big tech companies are unveiling exciting new product lines coming this year.

It is to be expected that Sony, be no exception, and prepare some news, including several televisions.

Now, it is believed that the teams will be ready to take full advantage of Playstation 5, which is why some insiders believe that the console will be updated soon to activate other of its promised functions.

Based on statements from the channel YouTube HDTVTest (via Wcctech) and other sources revealed that some Sony displays launching this spring, including the A90K, will feature support for Variable Refresh Rate.

Based on this, there are several rumors that make believe that the arrival of a firmware update to activate said support on PlayStation 5 is more than imminent.

There are also other sources that indicate that the update will arrive in Beta phase with support for 1440p, dynamic backgrounds, themes and social functions. This idea does not sound far-fetched, but the reality is that Sony has not confirmed anything for now.

Some new generation consoles, such as the Xbox Series X | S, which include systems that have been delivered since their launch, and this technology avoids problems such as tearing or inconveniences with vertical synchronization in case of having a suitable television.

At the moment, one of the few clues regarding this are Sony’s statements several months ago:

“The PS5 hardware supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) via HDMI 2.1. After a future system software update, PS5 owners will be able to use the VRR function of compatible TVs when playing titles that support VRR. ”

We hope this becomes a reality, since for its users, this would be great news.