As for OPPO, it is another company belonging to China. His sales philosophy is completely different from that of his current partner, since the brand’s catalog was much more extensive in all ranges . In addition, its top of the range are also a safe bet.

OnePlus is about one of the companies whose growth has occurred exponentially in a few years. At first, the Asian firm was only dedicated to the manufacture of high-end smartphones, which enjoyed excellent performance, although this strategy in recent years has begun to dissipate.

However, they are not the only ones to join this trend. Recently, specifically, a few months ago, Oneplus announced that he would become part of OPPO . This fact sowed several doubts among users, who did not know for sure what would happen to the first one, that is, if would disappear as a brand . You can rest easy for the moment.

Due to the undoubted quality of their products, both companies decided to start working together, sharing, in this way, the manufacturing processes of the mobile. This means that OnePlus will continue to exist, but now you will have a greater number of elements at your disposal to bring us much better devices. In fact, the company itself has assured users that nothing will change, so will work independently.

What about OxygenOS?

Another situation that has caused uncertainty among consumers is related to the possible disappearance of OxygenOS. This software is the personalization layer of OnePlus smartphones, which is considered by many to be the most optimized for Android.

The fact of joining forces for the development of future projects implies that the company’s own software could disappear, although the firm itself has announced that the change would initially only affect the terminals launched in China. Everything indicates that the global versions of their mobiles will continue to use OxygenOS, so there is nothing to worry about.

In the event that the decision to replace it was made in the future, it would not be a catastrophic event either, since ColorOS has a wealth of customization features. In reality, both layers are very similar, although OnePlus had chosen to go deeper in certain aspects.

Whatever it is, don’t set off alarms. The two brands will continue to release their devices under their own label. It is simply a movement that aims to improve different sections of both, both in terms of software and hardware. One of the properties that guarantees this fusion is that of provide updates in a faster way. Which means that not only they benefit from this union, but also the consumer.