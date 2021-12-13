Since Daniel Craig said goodbye to the character, much has been said about the future of James Bond. Recently, it was revealed that it could be non-binary.

James Bond is one of the most important franchises in cinema. For several years, fans have been able to enjoy different versions of Agent 007. The last one was in charge of Daniel Craig, who after becoming one of the audience’s favorites, decided to say goodbye to the saga and history. In this way, the post was vacated again.

The truth is that there was a lot of talk about the future of this successful and popular franchise. For viewers, it is of utmost importance to know who will be placed in the remaining free seat from James Bond. For a long time there was talk about the possibility that it is a woman, however Daniel Craig did not agree with it. Of course, the same thing happened with several fans who objected to this possibility.

Will it be non-binary?

Recently, Deadline shared new information about the future of this iconic character. The new details come from Barbara Broccoli, who owns the rights to James Bond through her company Eon Productions. The producer had a conversation with Anna Smith, who is the host of the Girls On Film podcast.

During the interview, he was asked about the possibility of James Bond being played by a woman. Like Daniel Craig, Barbara feels that the character must be masculine and that new roles must be created for women in the cinema and also in this story. Upon hearing that response, the presenter inquires about the possibility that Agent 007 is non-binary. “Who knows, I think it’s open, you know? We just have to find the right actor ”, answered. In this way, there is no doubt that the team is not closed to making some changes in the franchise.

What do you think?