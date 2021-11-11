More than 360 million people worldwide have type 2 diabetes. The disease can lead to more serious conditions such as cardiovascular disease, blindness, loss of limbs, and kidney failure. However, experts say that diabetes could be an inflammatory disease.

But could diabetes be considered an inflammatory disease?

The published study recently described how in mice, during the early stages of type 2 diabetes, immune cells called macrophages invade pancreatic tissue. Releasing large amounts of cytokines (pro-inflammatory proteins) that help destroy insulin-producing beta cells.

In healthy people without diabetes, the beta cells of the pancreas secrete insulin into the bloodstream. Which helps regulate blood sugar levels that rise after eating.

One of the researchers, Dr. Alexander Rosendahl, from the Department of Biology of Diabetes Complications at Novo Nordisk A / S, in Malov, said:

“The study may provide novel insights that allow the development of anti-inflammatory-based therapies. This, as they reduce the burden of type 2 patients ”.

What does diabetes have to do with inflammation?

On the other hand, it has recently been observed that inflammasomes are intervening in the development of diabetes.

Apart from the first, different studies have shown that people with diabetes have activated beta-cell inflammasome.

In addition, in other work carried out in mice that had the inflammasome genetically eliminated. These did not develop diabetes or did so at a much lower level than those with inflammasome.

For all this, it is believed that the inflammasome releases proteins that activate inflammation. Causing the destruction of these cells of the pancreas. As a consequence diabetes develops. Therefore, diabetes would have a preclinical phase linked to chronic inflammation.

Controlling this chronic inflammation is essential for optimal treatment of patients with diabetes

But inflammation not only plays an important role in causing diabetes, but also in the problems derived from it. We know that a continuous increase in blood glucose over time above normal values ​​(such as 120 mg / dl) can cause inflammation.

In turn, this inflammation could cause significant damage to blood vessels and organs such as the kidney or eyes. Although the mechanisms involved in this process are still under study. Therefore, controlling this chronic inflammation is also essential for optimal treatment of patients with diabetes.

What is the evidence from clinical studies using anti-inflammatory approaches to treat patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus?

People with type 2 diabetes either don’t make enough insulin or their bodies can’t use insulin properly. Insulin is a hormone produced by the cells of the pancreas. Control the amount of sugar in the blood.

Insulin can also have an impact on body tissues. Its effects on tissues are influenced by many factors, including obesity and the accumulation of fat around the abdomen and in the main organs of the abdomen.

Fat cells can produce chemicals that cause inflammation.

Scientists are just beginning to understand the role this form of internal inflammation can play in the development of chronic diseases like diabetes.

Although we know the cellular mechanisms that could intervene in this process and which genes could be involved, the origin of this inflammation and the factors that trigger it could vary and are not yet fully known.

Until now there are no effective treatments available to attenuate inflammation and prevent kidney disease, hypertension, vision loss, as well as other problems derived from inflammation induced by high circulating glucose values ​​in these patients.

