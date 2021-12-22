could be available in 2023 Marvel Phase 4

Many like the good Spider-man, played by Tom Holland, we still haven’t gotten over the loss of Iron Man since Civil War II, but we also know that Marvel Phase 4, is giving us a wide variety of new superheroes who have let us keep track of them.

Such is the case of Iron heart, that although very little has been said about her in this franchise, comic book readers will not let us lie, with the fact that she is possibly the next link and heir to the legacy of good Tony Stark.

They leave us many things in mind for the future of this Marvel Universe character, since even months ago several photos of the artist Dominique Thorne were taken on the set of Marvel filming and The Black Panter 2.

But continuing with what just now summons us here, the only thing that is clear is that said actress, Dominique thorne has been confirmed as the protagonist of the Iron Heart series.

That’s right, the American actress was chosen to star as Riri williams, who in her role, is a young African-American prodigy, who graduated thanks to a scholarship at MIT at a young age, lives in Chicago, where she moved with her family after the death of her father, and works in the MIT. It is there precisely where Riri working alone built the famous armor (quite similar to that of Iron Man), to fight crime.

And in case the premise of said character does not seem interesting enough by itself, the fact that there is a high probability that she lives at MIT with the MJ of Tom Holland, as well as with his best friend in said university, as the possible appearance in the black panter series.

That’s right, the main news would rather be the fact that there is a possible first appearance of the character in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and apparently it will be, although there are also strong rumors that the sequel to Black Panther could go to the past, so, we do not have a clear synopsis yet.

It should also be added, that a collaboration with War Machine is very likely, who is speculated could teach him to be a worthy descendant of Iron Man,

You are also directly related to your relationships with Champions or Secret empire, but mainly with the characters that we could see in said series if it is adapted enough to the comics, it is with Pepper Potts, Tony Stark and Jarvis and even indirectly Happy Hogan.

But you wonder, how is it possible that this girl has dealings with Tony star? Well, although we know this character had that sad ending in Civil War II, but it is speculated that it could be something like an Artificial Intelligence of this, something like his own Jarvis, but with his knowledge with a touch more adapted to Tony.

This project continues to have many holes in the plot and theories around it and although leaks and rumors continue to come out about it, there is still nothing completely established.

Hopefully soon there will be more signs and the revelation of the expected date of this series of Disney +.