Early findings from a clinical trial suggest that taking daily multivitamins may delay cognitive decline in older adults.

Multivitamins could fill a gap in preventive care and cognitive decline

The results, presented on Wednesday at the conference of Clinical trials on Alzheimer’s disease in Bosto n. They are currently under review and have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

While several questions remain as to what role supplementation can play. Laura Baker, professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest School of Medicine. Who led the trial said that if more research confirms the findings, multivitamins could fill a gap in preventive care.

“I am always looking for something that is affordable and accessible to everyone. Especially for communities that don’t have access to expensive interventions, ”Baker said. “It is already a widely used supplement and we need to know if it could have any benefit for cognitive function.”

ABOUT THE TESTS

The new research reviews the question of whether a daily multivitamin has health benefits. A previous large clinical trial in men found that taking a multivitamin did not appear to improve cognitive functioning.

The COSMOS-Mind clinical trial included more than 2,200 people 65 and older who did not show any signs of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia when they enrolled. The participants were part of a larger clinical trial, called the COSMOS trial. Which analyzed the effects of multivitamin supplements (in this case, Centrum Silver) and cocoa extract on cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Pfizer, the company that makes Centrum Silver, provided some of the vitamins used in the trial, and Mars Inc., the candy and snack maker, partially funded the main study. No company participated in the design of any of the trials.

The participants underwent a series of tests that assessed their general cognitive function

Participants were tested at the start of the study before being blindly prescribed a daily placebo. A multivitamin, a cocoa extract supplement or a cocoa extract supplement and a multivitamin.

Once a year for three years, the participants underwent a series of tests that assessed their general cognitive function, memory, and executive function.

Those who took a daily multivitamin showed statistically significant improvement in memory and executive function associated with normal and pathological aging, including Alzheimer’s disease.

After that, profits stabilized

Compared to the placebo group in the first two years of the study, the researchers found. After that, the profits stabilized. No benefits were seen in the group that took the cocoa supplement.

The multivitamin appeared to slow cognitive decline by about 60 percent, or the equivalent of 1.8 years.

“Especially when it comes to vitamins or food, you will see a level of improvement, but it will only go so far. I would anticipate improvements up front and maintenance after that. Which is still amazing. ” Said Thomas Shea, director of the UMass Lowell Neuroscience Laboratory, who was not involved in the trial.

Those who received a multivitamin improved quite a bit

About 10 percent of the participants, or about 200 people, had heart disease when they started the trial. Which is related to an increased risk of cognitive decline.

At the start of the study, they scored lower than average. Those who received a multivitamin improved quite a bit, putting them on par with the improvements seen in those who did not start out with heart disease. But those who received the placebo continued to decline after the first year, Baker reported during Wednesday’s presentation.

The findings suggest that the multivitamin might provide some “additional cognitive resilience” that helps work against cardiovascular disease-related cognitive decline, Baker said. “That’s exciting because we don’t have treatments right now that can correct it, but it’s a preliminary finding and we need to replicate it.”

