Costco has placed a Xbox Series S console in a stand exclusive of PlayStation, causing some comments from users.

The retail stores that offer their retail sales have won the hearts of consumers thanks to the wide variety of products that we can find in their spaces, making their customers choose to buy some items that they may not have planned. Although there is a high variety of these stores, Statista shows in its ranking of the most important retail brands in the world by brand value which ones have managed to win consumer trust, a list that Amazon leads with a value of 683,852 million dollars, Alibaba in second with 196,912, The Home Depot with 70,552 million , Walmart with 59,522 million, JD with 44,516 million and Costco with 35,137 million dollars, among others.

Part of the success in this type of physical stores, such as Costco, it is because their items are carefully placed at strategic points In order to create a type of circuit by means of which customers will pass through the aisles and find products that they were not necessarily looking for, but that in the same way manage to capture their attention and end up taking them.

This has created that brands sometimes choose to make strategic alliances to place your products in somewhat more exclusive spaces with their proper promotionTherefore, employees must have a slight knowledge of the articles to be able to organize them correctly.

A user on Twitter has shown her experience by going to a Costco and find a Xbox Series S at a PlayStation booth, where we can see that the workers did not have the necessary knowledge in video games to know the difference between one brand and the other, or it could possibly have been a mistake that anyone could make, however, the other users in networks did not fear in show your position on the event.

This is the fault of people who do not know about video games … I once wanted to sell God of War for Xbox …. Yes, God of War…. – The Pretty gentleman (@VeremundoGarcia) December 4, 2021

😂😂😂😂 they need to put a mario next to fifa🔥 – Degrins (@erresis) December 4, 2021

That’s when the double chin teacher teaches marketing hahaha – Camilo (@ Camilo61632989) December 4, 2021

Hahaha I remember when I worked in an appliance sales company, a client asked a colleague what diff. There was between play 4 and xbox. She told him that xbox was for laser games and virtual games hahaha they don’t even know what they sell. – Emiliano Aguirre (@AbyssalSpecter) December 5, 2021

The fact that Costco to place the Xbox console on the PlayStation booth has targeted users on social networks, who have marked store employees as having little knowledge in the area of ​​video games, showing what an error in taking care of poor product placement can cause.

Although it could be “simple” at first glance, the products that we find in retail stores are strategically placed and that a product of Xbox is present at the Playstation booth it might not be quite a good advertising for Costco (especially if it is a collaboration between brands), although it does not necessarily represent damages in terms of sale, it can affect the image.

In the same way, other brands have been harmed by not correctly placing their products or labels, achieving endless confusions that have affected companies due to employee errors, as was previously Soriana, who due to a bad placement of labels, she had to sell packages of Prudence condoms for 6 pesos, a fact that an “entrepreneur” took the opportunity to sell them at their normal price and make a profit of more than 10 times the value she bought them. Placing a product in the wrong place can damage the image of brands, as well as affect them financially.

Now read: