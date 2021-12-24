Costco It is a trend within social networks, due to the large number of reports by members of the store, who denounce the long waiting lines that have gathered at their branches, on the eve of celebrating Christmas.

Within this conversation, a couple of complaints stand out, in which the increase that the store has made in the price of dog food is noted, which from 2022 will be exempt from VAT in Mexico City.

The complaint that is made on social networks is important to report, because it implies a presumed increase in products, which in theory would experience a decrease in their cost from next year, because they would no longer be subject to VAT.

Long lines and expensive food sacks

The user Archi + tech (Twitter) denounced on social networks that Costco began to increase the price of pet food and assures that in a period of less than a month, there was an increase in the price of food equivalent to the discount they will experience the products when they no longer have the tax charge.

“Well, Costco has already started to raise the price (of pet food), for next year subtract the VAT. In a period of less than a month, coincidentally increased the VAT, (going from) 749 pesos (to) 899 pesos, “wrote the user.

The complaint was supported by various consumer publications that confirmed the increase in this category of food in the chain stores they go to.

They have pets?

Remember the proposal to remove VAT on dog and cat food by 2022? Well, Costco has already started to raise the price for the next year to subtract the VAT.

(In a period of less than a month, I happen to increase the VAT)

$ 749➡️ $ 899@Profeco pic.twitter.com/A79E1FeBsu – Archi + tech (@arqiv) December 19, 2021

For 1 month, Dog chow, puppies, from 4kg increased from $ 201 to $ 250, rats! – Fernando (@elbigottes) December 20, 2021

It also went up. Last time I bought it at 800 and it was at 600 – V Salsa (@untalabboud) December 20, 2021

