In social networks, an action was announced that has generated sympathy for the Costco store, since a user of social networks points out that when he went to one of these stores, he was pleasantly surprised, since the service and attention employee I ask the customer what would be the pronoun he should use to address himself, this action generated a feeling of happiness in the consumer, so that through a post on Twitter for the consumer, Costco earns a “10,000” rating for inclusion.

In social networks a conversation has begun to be generated around the story told by the Twitter user @ akiame0207, which within the comments generated tells how the experience was lived inside the interior of the Costco store, this experience ensures the involved gender a sense of happiness that led to the publication of the post.

I’m happy with @Costco because today the little girl who attended me in customer service asked me for my pronouns to continue serving me, I don’t know what Cotsco did but he raises a 10,000 – 이준 남편 (@ akiame0207) December 22, 2021

Within the post posted from the official account of @ akiame0207, you can read the following comment: “I am very happy with @Costco, because today the little girl who attended me in customer service asked me about my pronouns to continue extending me, I don’t know what Costco did, but it gets 10,000 ”. This center has generated some reactions within the social network, since so far it has an approximate of 22 shares, an average of 695 reactions up to the time of this writing, as well as various comments among which various positions can be observed.

Within the comments posted, you can read positions in support of the action taken by the store employee and her inclusion position, such as the comment made by the user @ ElisaRod1723 which states the following: “Very good for @Cotsco” ; However, you can also find positions that disapprove of the action taken, such as a post posted by the user @Approa which indicates that; “My pronouns.” Better know something important in life and then talk about your “pronouns”. Mamile ”.

This parity within the conversion caused by the story told on social networks, evidences the problems that exist within the subject of pronouns and therefore the way in which people should interact, since although many defend that it was a Correct action to ask before generating an interaction, Colts point out that this is not necessary, since as long as a cordiality and respect are maintained during the conversation, an effective communication can be generated in the same way.

Although the matter is somewhat controversial within some digital platforms, Internet users point out that actions such as the one carried out by the Costo worker, far from encouraging debate, is an action carried out with the intention of improving a customer’s shopping experience, therefore that this generated a feeling of happiness that he decided to share within a digital communication platform for social use.

