An Ago fryer which has become popular in the market for cooking food with hot air, has caused an unfortunate accident by exploding in the kitchen of an apartment, so the risk of the incident could be considerable, but luck has been on the side of the consumer who reported the fact.

The use of household appliances, especially hot air fryers has unleashed various criticisms, such as the high consumption of electrical energy that they carry out, however, their demand is still very high in the market and as we will see in the case that then we explain, controversial.

Air Fryer explodes for this simple but dangerous reason

An Air Fryer has exploded and this is due to a simple but dangerous reason that it has lived Abbey Trbovich in her small kitchen, when the 20-year-old Michigan State University student was in her dorm, when she decided to heat up some frozen hashbrown potatoes in her air fryer.

The woman placed her appliance on top of the electric stove and accidentally turned on the heater, which caused the appliance to burn and subsequently explode, which has been fully documented on her TikTok account, where she has added more than 6 million views.

The brand’s air fryer Gourmia It was unrecognizable, as well as its stove, all due to a simple mistake: placing the appliance near an electric stove, which together with gas ones, is prohibited in the instructions for these appliances.

