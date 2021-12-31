As the second season of the Demon Slayer anime continues to advance through the Entertainment District arc just like it does in Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, Tanjiro and the others seem to have realized that they might have been involved in something weirder. than they expected, since the plan that Tengen Uzui had for them was to infiltrate the Yoshiwara District by posing as ugly women in disguise.

Now, a fun group of female Demon Slayer cosplayers brings to life the female versions of Zenitsu Agatsuma, Tanjiro Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, better known as Zenko, Sumiko and Inoko that we have seen in the new episodes of the second season.

The last episode of the second season revealed that Tengen Uzui’s great mission, Pillar of Sound, for the trio of heroes in this district is to infiltrate the three largest courtesan houses in search of not only signs of demons, but to find them. Tengen’s wives who have mysteriously stopped sending him secret correspondence.

To do this, he has Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu disguise themselves as women under a lot of makeup, resulting in a somewhat questionable appearance. This in order to help highlight their new identities as Zenko, Sumiko and Inoko, and now the female cosplayers @ zoesu6158, @ikkiandnana and @setsu_cos respectively have given life to the female versions of the male characters of Demon Slayer; what a mess right?

This covert mission by Tanjiro and the others was just the fearless beginning of the investigation that they will have to do in the next episodes. Tanjiro and Inosuke have already followed up on some clues as to where Tengen’s handcuffs might have gone, but in doing so they have also helped emphasize just how dangerous this next demonic threat is going to be.