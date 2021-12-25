The new version of Tanjiro’s beloved sister has been portrayed by cosplayer Metalslimer, accurately displaying her “kawaii and muscular” looks. The muscular Nezuko originally appeared in a panel of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga, in which Tanjiro dreams that Nezuko has become bigger and stronger than him, and that even his chin becomes muscular. Tanjiro awakens from the dream and is relieved to discover that his sister has not really transformed into a giant.

An animated adaptation of Tanjiro’s nightmare is also shown in a recent episode of the second season of the anime. Despite only appearing once, the muscular Nezuko has become a popular meme within the Demon Slayer fandom, inspiring various pieces of fan art and, of course, cosplay.

On Metalslimer’s Instagram we have seen her interpretation of the muscular Nezuko and she is very funny. Sadly, the muscle-bound Nezuko made no appearances at this year’s Jump Festa, Shueisha Publishing’s annual convention that celebrates Shonen Jump magazine and all the franchises it helped launch, including Demon Slayer. However, Nezuko appeared in the new art that was shown at the event. Muscle Nezuko creator Koyoharu Gotouge also showcased his vision for Bleach heroines as he joined six other acclaimed manga creators to contribute art to the 20th anniversary exhibition of Tite Kubo’s classic shonen series.

If you liked Metalslimer’s interpretation of the muscular Nezuko, do not hesitate to go to his social networks, the cosplayer has also made other very funny interpretations of various characters, of course, in his own muscular interpretation.

The Demon Slayer anime adaptation is currently in the middle of its second season. The series is available on major streaming services and anime fans are looking forward to the new episodes.