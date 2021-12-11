Our attention is drawn to a beautiful cosplayer of Ukrainian origin, called Bellatrix Aiden who gives us an intimate, but elegant session in collaboration with the photographer Pugoffka, where both offer us quality work, with extremely careful details.

On this occasion they show us one of the most important antagonists of the already established anime Sailor Moon Super S.

That’s right, we talk about the unforgettable queen Neherenia, who is remembered as an exceptionally beautiful, young, elegant, white-skinned woman with pointed ears, extremely long wavy and abundant dark hair.

The experienced cosplayer did not forget to take care of details of some of her most emblematic elements, since this super villain stood out among many others in this same series for a sober and somber look.

Showing carefully or peculiar clothing, we talk about that black dress with puffed sleeves below the shoulders and with other sleeves even longer and tight to the wrists,

With a long skirt to the floor and above this a beige overskirt, without forgetting that layer in a subtle lavender color that also reaches the floor, her imposing gold and black bracelets, as well as a necklace with which they matched.

The owner of the Dark Moon Circus and head of the Amazon Trio (who under her spell and orders kept poor Pegasus locked up preventing Helios from being free).

And although it is true that Bellatrix Aiden does not shoot waves of energy and shadow of darkness wherever she goes as Queen Neherenia did, if she steals our eyes with her sophisticated style, as well as her delicacy when posing and offering us these jewels that all the Moonies and those not so attached to the saga we will have to admire.

If you want to see other shots of this cosplay artist, we leave you this link here.

For other interesting works by Pugoffka follow him via Instagram.