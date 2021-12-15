The spanish beauty Yaiza Pérez has once again delighted us with one of his awesome cosplays in body paint. And it is that this artist has several works in body paint that include different franchises, in addition to some other artistic works of Yaiza.

This time it was the turn of an impressive cosplay of Naruto, with a character from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, as he has given life to Momoshiki Otsutsuki, showing his great talent in the art of body painting also known as body paint. One of the most interesting things about the sequels is seeing how the Otsutsuki clan plots introduced in the original Naruto series have been expanded with new stories and new members of this dangerous family. Boruto Uzumaki himself has faced a number of new Otsutsuki threats, but the most important one remains Momoshiki Otsutsuki, long after his debut and defeat in the anime and manga versions of the series.

Momoshiki Otsutsuki It was the first great battle of Boruto with a member of the legendary clan, but sadly, even after his initial defeat, he has been a huge splinter to Boruto who keeps trying to take over his body. It’s one of the franchise’s key fights, and it may not be long before the full form of Momoshiki appears again. Until then, Momoshiki’s full form has come to life in a stunning new cosplay from artist Yaiza Pérez On Instagram.

The body painting works of Yaiza They are very professional, and that talent helps give us an idea of ​​what the dreaded would look like Momoshiki Otsutsuki in real life in its female version. And it is that Momoshiki continues to be a major threat, as he continues to hide within the Karma mark on the body of Boruto. For Boruto he remains a burden as he continues to face stronger opponents, and as his body transforms into that of Momoshiki Otsutsuki, his mind is always in danger of fading as well.

This time bomb has been running throughout the manga and anime, and it will remain one of the central mysteries until it finally explodes into some conflict in the future of the series. It has not yet been revealed if Boruto will be able to prevent it from becoming completely Momoshiki, but that’s also what makes the villain so interesting.