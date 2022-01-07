Attention, in this note you will find spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen: The model and cosplayer professional Momo Tomomoto has shared on his Instagram account images of his great cosplays of Maki zenin. The first shows Maki as she appears at the beginning of Gege Akutami’s manga series, dressed in the standard Jujutsu school uniform and with her green hair tied back in a ponytail. The second version of the costume shows Maki as she appears later in the series, after the cursed weapons specialist is injured during her battle with the Fire Jogo in the Shibuya Incident arc. This version of Maki wears her hair shorter and cuts the sleeves of her uniform, exposing the scars from the burns left on the young warrior.

You can find more cosplays from Momo Tomomoto on her Instagram account which she practically dedicates to cosplay. In addition to embodying the future heir of the family ZeninThe cosplayer has played other popular anime, manga and video game characters including Jolene Cujoh from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Baal from Genshin Impact, and the mysterious Resident Evil double agent Ada Wong. When not cosplaying, Tomomoto works as a professional model in Japan.

Fans can also see Maki Put your weapon skills to use in the new RE: Anime fan flick, which recently premiered its live-action recreation of the showdown between Maki and Kasumi Miwa in the anime’s Kyoto Goodwill Event arc.

Maki is also one of the characters that appear in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the first film in the franchise. Set a year before Yuji Itadori consumes Sukuna’s finger and enters the world of curses and wizards, the prequel film centers on Yuta Okkotsu, a shy young man who is haunted by the spirit of his childhood sweetheart. , Rika. Although Yuji and his first-year witchcraft companions, Megumi and Nobara, do not appear in the film, many other older characters in the series, such as Maki and the mischievous Professor Satoru Gojo, play key roles in the story.

Jujutsu Kaisen was created by Gege Akutami in 2018. The series has quickly become one of Japan’s most popular entertainment properties, with the manga reaching a circulation of over 60 million copies, and you can also watch the first season of its anime. through the most popular anime streaming platforms.