Cosplay brings Shenlong to life

Over the years, the universe of Dragon ball He has introduced us to different Eternal Dragons, responsible for granting wishes. All that have appeared in the canon of the series, this means without taking into consideration Super Dragon Ball Heroes and Dragon Ball GT, they have been depicted as the mythical creatures that they are. Nevertheless, A cosplayer has revealed to us what Shenlong would look like if she were human.

Not long ago, the cosplayer known as ka0riir0, shared on his Instagram account a human version of Shenlong, the Eternal Dragon who has been in charge of granting all his wishes to Goku and company. In this way, below you can see a unique version of this character.

While the Eternal Dragons are having a resurgence in popularity, especially considering that these beings have played in Dragon ball super. However, these characters are remembered by many for their antagonistic appearances in Dragon Ball GT, with a concept we hope to see again in the future.

Via: ka0riir0