The team behind the interoperable blockchain network Cosmos (ATOM) recently hosted the Cosmoverse Conference live from Lisbon, Portugal.

Kicking off the two-day event, Zaki Manian, co-founder of the decentralized finance project, or DeFi, Sommel and former lead developer of Cosmos and Tendermint (main contributor to the Cosmos network), spoke of a number of technologies under development by the Cosmos ecosystem.

According to Manian, A development called ABCI ++ will allow adding consensus events in other blockchain networks to the block production process, improving the efficiency of bridges and oracles between chains in the network. Developers can then use the functionality of Dynamic IBC (dIBC) to introduce governance proposals across different blockchains rather than just transferring IBC tokens. Third, liquid staking would allow users to lock their ATOM tokens while receiving a derivative of the asset that can be used in DeFi applications. Lastly, interchain accounts are intended to help create multi-chain applications, in which decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, from one chain can directly control the accounts or wallets of another.

Sunny Aggarwal, co-founder of Osmosis, a decentralized exchange, or DEX, in the Cosmos ecosystem, he delved into the concept of liquidity during the panel. Aggarwal explained that coin holders could soon get better returns by simultaneously accessing multiple DeFi pools with the same underlying tokens. He raised the example of users pledging their Osmosis (OSMO) tokens to provide trading liquidity for the exchange, receiving tokens from OSMO liquidity providers, and then depositing the same OSMO tokens again in a staking pool.. In this way, coin owners can get a return on the LP pool and the staking pool, all at the same time.

In another segment, Enrico Talin, co-founder of Commercio.network, claimed to have created the world’s first legally binding blockchain. Its infrastructure stores encrypted versions of users’ personal data, such as vaccination records, driving licenses, passports, etc. In theory, users could send their electronic signature and proof of identity through the blockchain when prompted, for example when opening a new bank account. The verifier can then confirm, through decentralized consensus, that the signature is authentic and that the documents come from a legitimate issuer.

However, no personal data is exchanged on the blockchain, only your evidence. Talin then spoke of the possibility of creating legally binding non-fungible token contracts that confirm ownership of real-world assets. Later this year, the Privacy Transmission Features, IBC, and Legal Document NFTs will be available on Commercio.network.

