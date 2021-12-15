Coscu and Momo made a stream from the top of the Obelisk with Samsung

Samsung Argentina organized an event with Coscu and Momo from the Obelisk of the City of Buenos Aires. We tell you all the details, in this note!

On the night of December 13, Coscu Y Momo beside Samsung Argentina they streamed from the Obelisk of the City of Buenos Aires: the famous streamers chatted about the latest releases of the brand, received special greetings from personalities and presented an incredible draw for the available viewers.

With the unforgettable event, Coscu consecrated Buenos Aires as the “Latin American Capital of Streaming”. It gathered more than 500,000 people in the broadcast and received greetings from the Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, the football players Rodrigo De Paul Y Sergio “Kun” Agüero, and the artists Bizarrap Y Thunder, who congratulated him on his achievement of reaching the top of the city’s historic monument.

On the other hand, the famous Argentine streamer unboxed the latest products from Samsung beside Momo. Spectators got to know the brand new smartphones Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, the headphones Galaxy Buds2 and smartwatches Galaxy Watch 4.

Get to know the Samsung Argentina products presented by Coscu and Momo at the Obelisk

Among the products of Samsung Argentina that they presented Coscu Y Momo from the Obelisk, are the folding smartphones of Galaxy Z Flip3 Y Z Fold3. The first has a 6.7 ”screen with a resolution of 2640 × 1080 pixels and a frequency of 120 Hz, which are added to the Snapdragon 888 processor with 8 GB of RAM, a camera system with a double lens (12 MP + 12 MP), a 3300 mAh battery, 128 GB of storage space and IPX8 water resistance.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 It incorporates a 7.6 ”panel with a resolution of 2208 × 1768 pixels, a frequency of 120 Hz and support for S-Pen pens. It also equips a Snapdragon 888 processor with 12 GB of RAM, 4500 mAh battery, IPX8 water resistance and 256 GB of storage. The camera is triple lens (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) with Gorilla Glass protection.

They also showed the smartwatches Galaxy Watch 4, which is sold in “Classic” and “Standard” models. They integrate the operating system of Samsung Wear OS 3.0 with Exynos W920 processor and quad Cortex-A55 cores, 1.5 GB of RAM, 247 mAh battery and 16 GB of storage. They have Wi-Fi, 4G connectivity, in addition to GPS, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0, but the most interesting thing is in their heart rate, SpO2 and sleep sensors, with 5ATM certification to submerge up to 50 meters in water, and IP68 (resistance water and dust).

Finally, the Samsung Buds 2: they weigh 5 grams per earphone, integrate three microphones with a voice recording unit, and have ANC to cancel out background noise. Users will also have the ability to adjust the sound with up to six equalizer settings, while the autonomy is five hours with a 61 mAh battery and a 472 mAh case to extend the duration by 15 more hours.

Share it with whoever you want