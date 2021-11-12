Coscu accused Fernando Gambini, investor of 9z, that he owes money to him and several streamers from Argentina

The streamer Coscu accused Fernando Gambini, investor of 9z, through his social networks, that he owes money to him and several streamers from Argentina.

Through a Twitlonger, Coscu accused Fernando Gambini, who is an investor in 9z and runs a marketing company called Mundial, due to lack of payments to him and several streamers. In the message, Martin Perez Disalvo expressed that he owes him a lot of money a long time ago, and clarified that Frankkaster has nothing to do with your conflict with Gambini.

“He promised me that the payment he owed me (months ago) would arrive today at 6:00 p.m. and that payment did not arrive, last week the same thing happened and that’s how they were postponed 6 times, I thought that this time he was going to pay us”, the streamer began in his statement, in which he accuses Fernando Gambini for not paying you an amount of money that you owe.

Fernando Gambini Read: https://t.co/z4IRa2gp9U – Coscu (@Martinpdisalvo) November 10, 2021

On the other hand, he commented that Frankkaster, CEO from 9z and with whom he had problems in the past, he is not involved in this conflict. He further added: “I have to isolate Fran from this problem, I feel that as I told her that time a long time ago, she is a victim of promises and this person’s smoke”. With this, he referred to the conflict he had Francisco Postiglione due to the disagreement shown by some former members of 9z in March 2021.

This is not the first time it has been linked to Gambini with conflicts of this type, since the first antecedent was in January 2020, when Eduardo Filopo, former summoner of the LoL de la Violeta squad had accused the organization for lack of payments. A year later, the former Fortnite player Sanku and the former LoL coach Betorro published a statement on social networks for the same reason.

Yes OK Martin Perez Disalvo quoted Frankkaster already 9z in the statement and in subsequent tweets, at all times he insisted that his problem is only with Gambini. In addition, he remarked that Santidead, that he is a professional Fortninte player recognized in the scene and son of Fernando Gambini, he also has nothing to do with it, and he remarked: “Santidead has nothing to do with it and he doesn’t have to take care of his father’s mistakes.”

And I clarify again just in case, this tweet is from FERNANDO GAMBINI, my problem is neither with 9z nor with fran – Coscu (@Martinpdisalvo) November 11, 2021

Finally, Coscu remarked: “I repeat it makes me sad, having to make this tweet because I understand that it is hard, but this person will have to take care of his mistakes and mismanagement with all of us”. Martin’s tweets were joined by Philopo, Rakyz, Betorros, and other personalities who had previously shown disagreement.

As of the date of publication of this note, Gambini He did not provide statements on social media or in any other medium regarding the allegations he received.

