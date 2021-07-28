Cory Balrog is in favor of the AB strike

A few moments ago, it was revealed that Activision Blizzard employees will go on strike tomorrow, in protest at the recent allegations of harassment within the company, and the company’s response to it. This decision has been supported by other members of the industry who will demonstrate their support for this event, being Cory Balrog, Director of God of war, one of the people who is in favor of this movement.

Through his official Twitter account, Balrog issued a message of support for Activision Blizzard employees, who are undergoing a movement that could well affect their careers, this due to the lack of an industry union in the United States. This was what was commented on the matter:

“I fully support all of my developer friends at Activision Blizzard as they deal with this shitty treatment. Our industry needs to be better ”.

fully support all my dev friends at Activision Blizzard as they stand up against this reprehensibly shit treatment. our industry needs to be better. ✊❤️ https://t.co/6oeho8uGie – cory balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) July 27, 2021

As a result of the current conflicts at Activision Blizzard, the discussion about a developer union in the United States has gained momentum once again. Although at the moment this option seems something very far from being reality, This event is likely to stand up to a better deal for women, minorities, and all employees in this industry.

You can learn more about the strike plans here. Similarly, more than 1,000 Activision Blizzard employees have signed a letter against the company’s recent internal response to the lawsuit against them.

Via: Cory Balrog

