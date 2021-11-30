Corteva Agriscience, a global agricultural company focused on the development of technologies and solutions for agriculture, was awarded by Fondo Unido-United Way México in the category “Best volunteer program“For his participation in the project”Solidarity Lands“. The award ceremony was made during the 2021 Annual Assembly of the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), an event held to recognize the best practices of corporate social responsibility (CSR) of companies committed to foster change in the most vulnerable communities to promote the common good.

The “Tierras Solidarias” project, carried out in partnership with Fondo Unido-United Way México, consisted of developing two special campaigns to support Mexican rural communities. The first for the reduction and prevention of contagion of COVID-19 among field workers and the handling and transportation of food; and the second, to strengthen the productive capacities of indigenous women in Mexico.

Both campaigns were distributed with educational materials in seven regions of five states of the country: Campeche (Calakmul), Chiapas (Altos), Oaxaca (Chinantla, Costa and Mixteca), San Luis Potosí (Huasteca) and Veracruz (Sierra Zongolica). The informative supports were made in both Spanish and indigenous languages.

In addition, work was done on the creation of a podcast to facilitate the reception of content and promote a sense of “solidarity” among the volunteers and the women benefited, as well as in the strengthening of businesses, with training in leadership and entrepreneurship issues for micro-entrepreneurs in San Luis Potosí.

With the start-up of this project, it is expected that the populations served will adopt the contagion prevention measures and have an increase in the feeling of security; In addition, rural women can satisfy their nutritional requirements and contribute to reducing the inequality gaps between men and women.

“At Corteva we consider it essential to enrich the lives of people who produce and consume, our approach is to create value throughout the entire agri-food chain, therefore we accompany communities in conscious, inclusive and participatory processes ”, mentioned Alejandra Gaucin, Manager of Corporate Communications and Social Responsibility for Corteva Agriscience.

In addition to the distinction in the “Best volunteer program”, the company was also recognized for the initiative carried out in collaboration with Escuelas Sustentables AC: “Tools for the Future”, For the construction of a library-toy library in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, in the category of Executing Allies.

This project provides a solution to the educational infrastructure needs at the Alfredo V. Bonfil Rural Elementary School, located in the town of Santa Rosa Tapachula, Nayarit, Mexico; that will benefit more than 160 students and that brings the school to the level of an urban school.

