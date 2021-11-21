Cortana it has been fading as the years have passed. First He disappeared integration with search Windows, separating it into a separate app that lost many functions. After disappeared from Android and iOS, in addition to Microsoft Launcher. Now, the integration of Cortana with Alexa it also disappears.

Cortana’s integration with Alexa has died completely silently

In August 2017, Microsoft and Amazon announced that Alexa would soon offer a skill from Cortana, which would allow holders of a Amazon Echo access information that is only available through the Microsoft wizard. Microsoft delayed the arrival of this integration several times, eventually releasing a version preview in August 2018.

The characteristic it worked as follows: from an Amazon Echo the wizard was invoked by saying «Open Cortana«, Opening his skill and giving access to all the possibilities Microsoft Assistant. It could also be done inversely, that is, invoke Alexa from Cortana.

But sadly this deal has died silently. According to the Microsoft statement, on September 18 interrupted the Cortana on Alexa service, to focus your resources on the assistant as a productivity in the app ecosystem of Microsoft 365.

We don’t know for sure the future what awaits Cortana as voice assistant in Microsoft 365 tools. But as you can see the was of being an assistant totally specialized in consumer users, it has ended in tragedy.