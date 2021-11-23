If you are looking for a restaurant with effect wow in Barcelona, ​​we bring you the perfect proposal. Because four years after Luzio’s gastro brother (the Iluzione Restaurant) was born, another new member joins the culinary family of this decoration and interior design firm.

This new proposal is called Corso Iluzione, and it is located in the La Roca Village shopping center, a few kilometers from Barcelona. The decoration of this new restaurant with built-in store bears the signature of the team of the Luzio Design & Projects, headed by María José Gómez and Maximiliano Zigart, owners of the firm.





The first visit to the premises of this restaurant was made by the interior design studio in October 2020. And from that moment, they began to think about the distribution of the space, taking into account that it is

of a restaurant, with all the services required for said activity, which must have lived with that of a Luzio store, with its own access and showcase.

Source from the interior design studio explain that “from the beginning, this was the main challenge of the project, that the two functions could be developed independently, but integrated, sharing the same space and interior design.”

An interior design with a Wow effect





The works lasted 10 months. And the effect wow It occurs when, after seeing the façade (inspired by local Catalan architecture simulating a town from the late nineteenth century, following the style of the rest of the shopping center), one enters the interior and the aesthetic leap is made in terms of style and setting .

Based on an empty space, practically diaphanous, the studio’s actions focused on distribution, finishes and lighting, on determining the color palette, and on solving all the technical part that the operation of a kitchen requires.





While for the Iluzione in Barcelona, ​​the interior design studio is inspired by Manhattan, for the new Corso Iluzione they have given it a funkier air. Specifically, its interior design has been inspired by the Italian essence and the retro style of South Beach.

The only ‘master’ constructive element found to be of immovable origin were two columns that managed to integrate into the project, creating between them a differentiated central area for groups, with tables and two sofas facing each other, crowned by a striking yard suspended on the ceiling. On the ceiling there are also some fringe lamps.





The interior layout of the restaurant is divided into three environments: a spacious and open-plan one for the dining room, framed on one of its walls by the atmosphere that the store represents, and another featuring the open kitchen with show-cooking topped with an eight bar. meters.

The central part of seats with sofas under the garden would act as an environmental separator between the main dining room and the bar. As a visual link of the entire establishment is the pavement, chosen in a smoothed cement finish and made up of 20×20 ceramic pieces with an enameled finish.





In addition, it is played with different shades of color to frame areas, such as the store and the central sofa, like a carpet, in a darker gray. In the space, the artisan ceramic wall coverings also stand out. The yellow, brown and caramel tones dress the walls, and with the ‘zig-zag’ arrangement what is intended is “to generate movement and vitality, simulating the flames that come out of the kitchen and are reflected on the wall.”

If there is one color that stands out among all, it is yellow, the one with Sicilian lemons that leaves proof of the inspiration in said Italian island, and that, in this case also, hang from the suspended garden. In addition, the chosen pieces, both furniture and decorative, all designed and manufactured ‘expressly’ for the restaurant.





The restaurant bathroom has the water pipes seen in finish

copper. In the corridor that leads to the toilets, the open washbasin has been located taking advantage of a nook in the wall.

The handmade ceramic tiles of its moss green finish cladding combined with the huge clay pot that serves as a sink and the antique copper taps.

