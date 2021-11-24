Corsair: three keyboard, headphone and mouse combos to get in Argentina with different price ranges

Choosing peripherals is not an easy task, but at Geek Culture we put together three Corsair keyboard, headphone and mouse combos so you can take your game to the next level. Meet them in this note!

When someone builds a computer, the peripherals may not be relevant, however, it is a fundamental part of the PC, especially if you are going to use it for video games. But at Geek Culture we know that choosing these input and output devices is not easy, and that is why we bring you three Corsair peripheral combos intended for those who are professional / advanced, intermediate beginners.

HARD-PLAYER COMBO: K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Keyboard: CHERRY MX SPEED + GLAIVE RGB PRO Mouse + VOID RGB ELITE Wireless 7.1 Headphones

A combo that we recommend for those who are FPS Hard-players is the Corsair K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Keyboard: CHERRY MX SPEED, the GLAIVE RGB PRO mouse and the VOID RGB ELITE Wireless 7.1 headphones.

When it comes to the keyboard, the Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series is made from brushed aluminum with a sleek finish and its construction material makes it strong and durable, as well as being extremely light at just 0.9 kg. On the other hand, its distribution is of course QWERTY and incorporates hot keys, such as a volume roller, pause, playback and jump, brightness controls, among others.

The Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series has Cherry MX Speed ​​swtiches with a linear travel with fast actuation points with a distance of 1.2 mm and a spring inside that allows us to execute any command quickly and effortlessly. On the other hand, the keys of this keyboard have a thickness of 1.5 mm, which makes them feel firm and stable, so we can press them with precision and speed.

On the other hand, the Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series keyboard can register keystrokes up to 8 times faster than most other keyboards thanks to its AXON hyper-processing technology. This series has a native 8,000 Hz hyper-sounding, so when playing our video games we will have a much faster response than other keyboards, which have a standard 1,000Hz sounding.

Moving on to the mouse we have the Glaive RGB, a customizable mouse that incorporates one of the best optical sensors, the PMW3391, allowing us to configure its sensitivity in steps of 1 in 18K DPI, with a response time of 1 ms thanks to its polling frequency of 1000 Hz. In addition, it has high-performance Omron switches that reach more than 50 million clicks and has interchangeable sides to customize the type of grip you want.

Finally, this trio is completed by the Corsair VOID ELITE Wireless 7.1 Headphones, a member of Corsair’s most advanced family of gaming headsets. This device features Dolby 7.1 surround sound and custom 50mm neodymium audio drivers and an expanded frequency range of 20Hz-30,000Hz.

The Corsair VOID ELITE Wireless feature a redesigned Discord-certified omni-directional microphone that delivers outstanding vocal clarity. Finally, thanks to its design with memory foam we will have the necessary comfort to face our long sessions.

Regarding the values, the Corsair K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Keyboard: CHERRY MX SPEED is sold for $ 19,999, the GLAIVE RGB PRO mouse has a value of around 24 thousand pesos, and the VOID RGB ELITE Wireless 7.1 headphones can be purchased from 20 thousand pesos.

INTERMEDIATE COMBO: K63 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard + M65 RGB ELITE Mouse + HS70 PRO WIRELESS Headphones

The second combo for intermediate gamers or experienced amateurs is the Corsair K63 Wireles BLUE LED wireless mechanical keyboard. This input device features Cherry MX Red switches that allow more than 50 million keystrokes with the guarantee that they will respond perfectly even after a long time of use.

On the other hand, the Corsair K63 Wireless has anti-ghosting technology ensuring 100 percent efficiency and full key simultaneous detection. In addition, the tenkeyless format provides us with a lot of space on the desktop and makes it easy to move. Finally, this device guarantees 15 hours of rechargeable battery or connection through a USB cable to play uninterruptedly.

Moving on to the mouse, we have the M55 RGB PRO ambidextrous muilti-grip mouse with a durable, premium anodized aluminum frame designed to withstand a lifetime of gaming. This device has an advanced adjustable weight system that allows you to customize the center of gravity or reduce its weight to 97 g.

On the other hand, the M55 RGB PRO features eight programmable buttons and a sniping button positioned comfortably to instantly reduce sensitivity on crucial shots. Thanks to its high-performance Omron switches that reach more than 50 million clicks. Lastly, its native 18,000 dpi adjustable in 1 dpi resolution steps offer full sensitivity customization and ultra-precise tracking, making it a perfect gaming mouse for FPS.

Coming to the end of this combo we have the Corsair HS70 PRO WIRELESS gaming headphones that in addition to providing us with comfort, give us sound quality. Its design with memory foam ear cushions, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, 7.1 surround sound, and 2.4GHz low-latency wireless mode make it the ideal companion for our games.

Regarding the values, the K63 wireless mechanical keyboard is sold for $ 12,999, the M65 RGB ELITE mouse has a value of around 9 thousand pesos, and the HS70 PRO WIRELESS headphones can be purchased from 18 thousand pesos.

ECONOMY COMBO: K55 RGB PRO Gaming Keyboard + M55 RGB PRO Ambidextrous Multi-Grip Mouse + HS35 Stereo Gaming Headset

The Corsair K55 RGB PRO keyboard is ideal for those who immerse themselves in the professional world of esports or start their gamer path. This input device has a layer of rubber underneath its keys so they have less travel and are quieter than any other mechanical keyboard. On the other hand, the company takes good care of the fact that there is no such unwanted bounce, but also generates a typical resistance necessary for gaming.

On the other hand, below the keys we find five RGB zones that can be configured at ease from the iCUE software. And it also has IP42 protection so it protects the keyboard from spill accidents and dust accumulation so your game is never interrupted.

An interesting detail that we will find in this device is that in addition to the typical QWERTY configuration of any keyboard, together with the numeric keyboard, multimedia control and others, is that on the right side we will find six macro keys.

Moving on to the mouse, we have the Corsair M55 RGB PRO, it is an ambidextrous device with a symmetrical design optimized for various grip styles, whether with the palm, claw or fingertip. On the other hand, its weight is only 86 grams which makes it very light and ideal for spending long hours in front of our computer.

Finally, this device is equipped with a 12,400 dpi optical sensor and five customizable DPI presets that can be changed with the push of a button. It has a total of eight programmable buttons, Omron switches with a 50 million click rate and dynamic RGB lighting.

And who completes this gamer combo we have the Corsair HS35 headphones that in addition to providing stereo sound have an analog connection so we can use them in our console, tables, PC, notebook, smartphone and more. On the other hand, it is built with memory foam and has adjustable pads, which will allow us to stay comfortable in our long sessions.

Finally, this device offers 360-degree surround sound thanks to its 50 mm neodymium magnets with a frequency response of 20 to 20,000 Hz. The microphone has a unidirectional noise-canceling pattern and is Discord certified.

Regarding the values, the K55 RGB PRO gaming keyboard is sold for $ 6,500, the M55 RGB PRO Ambidextrous Multi-Grip mouse has a value of around 5,300 thousand pesos, and the HS35 headphones can be purchased from 7,500 pesos.

