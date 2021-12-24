Corsair: How do I choose my mouse based on my gaming style?



Corsair knows that every game needs a particular mouse, as do users. That is why in Geek Culture we bring you some options so that you can find the ideal device according to your game in this note!

Corsair offers an extensive catalog of products for the most demanding gamers, including mice, keyboards, headphones and much more. In the world of videogames, every component is key, from the RAM, processor, video card … to the mouse, which is your first contact with the computer.

Although it may not seem like it, this input device can help us take our statistics to the next level and that is why in Geek Culture We help you find the ideal mouse for you and the one that best suits your gaming style.

FPS FAST ACTION GAMING MOUSE

Finding the mouse that suits our game is not easy and we will have to know how to choose, according to the style of video games we play, which would be the best. For those who love FPS (First Person Shooter) As the Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty: Warzone or for the nostalgic like him Half-life, Wolfestein, among others; it is best to have a fast-acting mouse like the Corsair IRONCLAW RGB, M65 PRO RGB and M55 RGB PRO.

The Corsair IRONCLAW RGB It is a wired mouse designed for first person games and also, why not, MOBA so it is ideal for titles such as Destiny 2, Call of Duty Black Ops, Battlefield, and League of Legends. This device has an ergonomic design, it is made of plastic with rubber ends on the sides offering a perfect and comfortable grip, and with a weight of only 105 g it is ideal to spend hours in our games.

On the other hand, this device is equipped with an optical sensor Pixart PMW3391 custom 18,000 dpi native precision with 1 dpi increments of resolution, offering ultra-precise tracking. The short travel of the buttons and their hardness allow us not to press them by accident but to actuate them quickly when we need to. Designed to last, the Corsair IRONCALW has switches Omron that reach more than 50 million clicks.

The next mouse we will talk about is the M65 Pro RGB It is made of aluminum and has a solid body. This device is designed with removable weights so that you can set the right weight by taking it from 115 to 135 grams and adjusting to the hand of each gamer so that all movements feel fair, but are also comfortable thanks to an ergonomic design.

This mouse has eight programmable buttons that include the traditional left and right buttons. It also has buttons that allow you to adjust the DPI without having to access any software, such as the side button located in the thumb area, ideal for FPS with which you can slow down the DPI to aim more precisely, ideal for who like to play sniper. The native 12,000 dpi optical sensor adjustable in 1 dpi increments of resolution offers full sensitivity customization and fairly accurate tracking.

Finally we have the Corsair M55 RGB PRO, Made from premium anodized aluminum with a symmetrical, ambidextrous design optimized for a variety of grip styles, be it palm, claw or fingertip. Its weight is only 86 grams which makes it very light and ideal for spending long hours in front of our computer.

On the other hand, the M55 RGB PRO It features eight programmable buttons and a comfortably positioned sniper button to instantly reduce sensitivity on crucial shots. Thanks to its high-performance Omron switches, it reaches more than 50 million clicks. Finally, its 12,400 dpi and five customizable dpi presets that can be changed at the touch of a button.

MOUSE FOR MOBA ACTION AND STRATEGY GAMES

Another of the categories that we have of games are MOBA, such as may be the League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch … and many others. In these games we execute several actions and that is why it is best to have a suitable mouse to have everything at the fingertips and that is why we bring you these three Corsair options: GLAIVE RGB PRO, SABER RGB PRO WIRELESS CHAMPION SERIES and KATAR PRO XT .

The first mouse we are going to talk about is the Corsair Glaive RGB PRO, a customizable mouse that incorporates one of the best optical sensors, the PMW3391. On the other hand, this will allow us to configure its sensitivity in steps of 1 at 18K DPI with a response time of 1 ms thanks to its 1000 Hz polling frequency.

This device has switches Omron high performance that reach more than 50 million clicks and comes with interchangeable sides to customize the type of grip you want. In addition, the Corsair Glaive RGB PRO It has a developed design with a contoured shape ideal for prolonged gaming.

SABER RGB PRO WIRELESS CHAMPION SERIES

The next ideal mouse for action games and MOBAs is he Corsair SABER RGB PRO WIRELESS CHAMPION SERIES It is conceived and designed for players of eSports, but not because of them, video game fans cannot enjoy its benefits. This tank has an ultralight weight of 79 g and is equipped with technology SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS to achieve a great response capacity, in addition to its design ergonomic with non-slip 100% PTFE pads to promote quick movements.

On the other hand, the SABER RGB PRO WIRELESS orIt offers wireless transmission speeds of less than 1 ms and allows you to click twice as fast with a 2,000 Hz polling while maintaining signal quality. In addition, it is equipped with buttons QUICKSTRIKE with ultra-fast response and an integrated spring design that creates zero disparity between the main and sub buttons and their switches OMRON guaranteeing a great response capacity and 50 million clicks guaranteed. Of course we will have a tracking speed and an optical sensor with 26,0000 DPI.

Finally we have the KATAR PRO XT (that the people of Corsair were giving away in Argentina Game Show Flow 2021), with a compact design that offers comfort, it is a great option for those looking for a comfortable and light device, since it only weighs 69 grams. Thanks to its symmetrical and compact shape, it is ideal for those who grip the mouse with the tip of their fingers or with the whole finger.

In addition, this input device is equipped with a PixArt 12,400 dpi optical sensor that offers the precision and high precision tracking necessary to win your games. Lastly, this Corsair mouse has keys QUICKSTRIKE and it is equipped with six programmable buttons which will allow us to execute custom actions and reassign buttons. Of course, thanks to its switches OMRON Corsair guarantees us 50 million clicks.

MOUSE FOR ROLL GAMES MMO

Finally we have the ideal mice for those MMO RPGs such as the World of Warcraft, The Elder Scrolls, Final Fantasy, among others. These devices are usually quite specific since they include a button on the left side to configure actions that allow us to have an advantage in the game. Among the Corsair mice ideal for this type of game we have the SCIMITAR RGB ELITE and SCIMITAR PRO RGB.

Regarding the SCIMITAR RGB ELITE It is equipped with a custom PixArt PMW3391 18,000 native dpi optical sensor adjustable in 1 dpi increments of resolution for customizable and accurate tracking. With switches Omron we will have up to 50 million clicks and the patented control system Key Slider allows us to reposition the side buttons to fit our hand and grip.

Also, this mouse Corsair It has 12 buttons that allow programming, offering immediate access to custom macros and button reconfiguration, ideal for games Mmo and also MOBA.

Finally we have the el Corsair SCIMITAR PRO RGB, This mouse features a custom 16,000 dpi optical sensor, with internal profile storage with hardware macro playback and the macro button control system. Key Slider. This device has 12 mechanical side buttons that have a texture that improves grip and touch to have a quick response and thanks to the position adjustment of up to 8 mm and allows them to be locked with the macro control system.

