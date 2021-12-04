Corsair: A keyboard for every type of gamer

Corsair has a keyboard for every gamer. Whether you are hardcore, casual or a fan of LAN games, we recommend one for you. On this note!

The gamers they are not all the same. Some prioritize comfort, others speed of response and there are those who prefer something aesthetically pleasing. What nobody negotiates is the quality … and that is why Corsair has a keyboard for every type of gamer that exists We show you some models so that you can choose the one that goes with you!

Hardcore Gamer – K70 RGB MK.2 RAPIDFIRE Cherry MX Speed ​​Keyboard

The gamers demanding who take their Hobbie seriously, they need a keyboard to match their lifestyle. The CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 eIt’s a premium mechanical keyboard designed to last, perform, and keep your hands healthy. Its 100% Cherry MX switches guarantee a fast 1.2mm actuation so none of your keystrokes are lost. Of course, with 100% anti-ghosting technology and Windows key lock.

In addition to being powerful and precise, the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 it is an aesthetically pleasing keyboard. With a robust aluminum body, and an 8MB storage system to customize your lighting profiles. The profile is engraved on the keyboard, so you can take it with you anywhere. This keyboard works with software Corsair iCUE that will guarantee harmony with the rest of your peripherals Corsair.

Its structure has keys specially designed for your favorite games. With improved touch for FPS and MOBA, as well as specific controls that regulate the volume and multimedia elements.

You can find it at official Corsair resellers, starting at $ 18,000.

Lan Party Gamers – CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60%

It’s Friday night and your friends decided it’s time for a Lan Party. The gamer more sociable needs peripherals that are up to the task. And the comfort of the own keyboard is something that is not negotiated. The CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60% It is a mechanical keyboard that, due to its small size, fits into any backpack without any problem.

Includes technology from hyperprocessing AXON, mechanical key switches Cherry MX Speed and a backlit dynamic RGB system, which gives the design a lot of personality.

The technology AXON go back to keyboards Corsair an extremely precise and fast peripheral. Featuring 8,000 Hz native advanced polling and 4,000 Hz key scanning, while simultaneously executing 20-layer lighting effects. Sure, it has anthi-ghosting function.

You can find it at official Corsair resellers, starting at $ 18,000.

Casual Gamer – K55 RGB

The gamer casual that does not need extreme precision and reaction speed, it also requires a peripheral of the highest quality. That’s when the K55 RGB it becomes an excellent option. It is a comfortable, backlit and resistant keyboard that will allow you to play and play without stopping.

Its IP42-protected design against dust and spills helps prevent accidents. The backlighting is customizable, and of course it has an anti-ghosting effect. Multimedia controls are programmable on the fly for another level of customization.

You can find it at $5999 at official Corsair resellers.

And you … What kind of Gamer are you

Share it with whoever you want