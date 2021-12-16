Arturo Zaldívar, presiding minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), affirmed that the corruption, nepotism and influence peddling that reigned in previous regimes have finally been eradicated from the Judiciary.

When presenting his third annual work report, in the presence of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the minister affirmed that the cases that are still being presented for corruption are isolated events and are not a fundamental reflection of the structural situation of this Power of the State.

“I can categorically affirm that in the Federal Judicial Branch there is no longer tolerated or institutionalized corruption, there is no longer any corruption endorsed or sponsored from above. The cases that exist are isolated and are no longer due to the existence of corruption mafias that operated from within, ”said the minister-president.

“We have broken the power structures with which lawyers, law firms and representatives of economic interests trafficked influence and impunity within the Federation’s Judicial Power, we have dismantled the client networks for the exchange of favors,” he said.

Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea emphasized that thanks to this year’s judicial reform, a milestone was marked in the renewal of the Judiciary.

He explained that thanks to the changes implemented, the federal justice has a new judicial career, framed by the Federal School of Judicial Training, which guarantees the best profiles through a meritocratic, professionalized system, with equal opportunities and gender parity.

“I am convinced that the changes we have achieved will begin to be felt soon. The people will know that they have federal judges who will defend them and make their demands for justice come true, ”he said.

“With only three years of betting on a different course, the goals are

fulfilled. Today Mexico has a New Judicial Branch of the Federation, which

it imparts a more humane, effective and close justice than ever. From commitment to results and from words to deeds, “he added.

The meeting was also attended by the writer Beatriz Gutiérrez Muller, wife of the President of the Republic, as well as the presidents of the boards of directors of the Chamber of Deputies and Senators, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna and Olga Sánchez Cordero, respectively.

In addition, members of the legal cabinet of the federal government attended the headquarters of the Supreme Court.

