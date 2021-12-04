Correction in the price of Bitcoin in Latin American markets

After the expiration of Bitcoin futures options this Friday, December 3, the price of the main decentralized asset of the cryptocurrency market is undergoing a slight correction in the main markets of Latin America.

As of this writing, the price of Bitcoin is trading slightly above the $ 54,000 level, contracting by nearly five percentage points in the past 24 hours, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

Argentina

In line with the rest of the market, in Argentina the price is trading at just over 1,139,000 Argentine pesos (ARS), which translates into a negative variation of 4.24% in the last hours, according to data from Ripio Exchange.

Colombia

On the other hand, from Buda.com they point out that the price of Bitcoin has contracted almost one percentage point in the last 24 hours, to trade slightly above the band of $ 215 million Colombian pesos (COP).

chili

In the southern nation the panorama is similar to that of Argentina. With just over four percentage points, in Chile the price of Bitcoin stands at an average of 45 million Chilean pesos (CLP), according to data from Buda.com.

Mexico

Meanwhile, in the Aztec nation the price also shows a strong bearish candle as a result of the correction in the global markets of the price of Bitcoin.

According to data released by Bitso Exchange, the price of Bitcoin trades at an average of 1,158,000 Mexican Pesos (MXN).

Peru

Peru is today one of the countries where the fall in the price of Bitcoin was felt most strongly.

With an average of 224,716 Peruvian Soles (PEN), a drop of -4.5% in the last 24 hours; Buda.com reports the Inca nation as the country with the biggest drop in the price of Bitcoin in Latin America.

Venezuela

In Venezuela, the price of Bitcoin continues to fall sharply. In seven days it has lost -6.5% of its value. Now, according to the Remitano portal, the price of Bitcoin for the South American nation is about 256 thousand bolivars on average.

The opinions expressed in this post are the sole responsibility of the Author and they have nothing to do with Cointelegraph’s editorial line. Every investment carries risk and you should do your proper research before investing. This post cannot be taken as financial advice.

Keep reading: