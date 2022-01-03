Jan 02, 2022 at 7:52 pm CET



Ángel Correa gave Atlético de Madrid the first victory of the year, with his double against Rayo Vallecano. The Argentine added his 52nd goal with the ‘mattress’ shirt, with which he equals the Portuguese Paulo Futro, entering the Top 30 of the club’s top scorers.

Of the 40 goals that Correa has scored in the league, 20 of them have served to open the scoreboard and put those of the ‘Cholo’ in advantage. The Argentine has become one of the key players in the current squad, and the data corroborate this.

Also, with the two goals against Rayo, have scored three doubles in their last 33 games in all competitions with Atlético after not scoring any in his previous 272 games with the colchoneros.

An insurance with an advantage at rest

Simeone’s remain undefeated in the last 50 games in which they have come winning at halftime (now 49, 41V, 8E), since March 18, 2018 against Villarreal (loss by 1-2).

Atlético begins 2022 with one of the best games so far this season, although it is true that the level was disappointing. The worst, that Suárez and Giménez saw a yellow and will not be against Villarreal.