The person who is happy is not because everything goes well for him but is happy because his attitude is good. With this message the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai describes his mindset leaving a residue on the culture of Alphabet.

On December 2, we could read a statement from Google. An internal statement that has echoed outwardly and made us reflect. The Mountain View company is supporting, reinforcing and motivating its employees in this uncertain world. And like her all the technology corporations of the Silicon Valley.

In Mexico the figure of well-being is more closely linked to the pillars of the State, the Family and the Market. According to the Esping-Andersen model from 1990 when he analyzed the welfare state. Well-being has been considered an external responsibility for historical institutionalism. But wellbeing is a way of approaching life that starts both from individuals and from other institutions in general.

In the specific case of Google, its employees have lowered their level of well-being, according to an internal survey and that is why it is trying by all means, offer that wellbeing to workers to equal it to the years of greater fulfillment.

Do youWhatand represents wellbeing in the company?

In many aspects, wellbeing is faltering in the workplace, but on the other hand, companies that set an example are taking the well-being of their workforce as a priority, leaving merely business objectives in the background. Organizational culture is gaining prominence. Employees have to be happy, healthy, and full.

Silicon Valley companies are investing in employee business and personal development in a holistic way despite taking the risk that employees will find their happiness, health and fulfillment in another company after investing in them.

Measures such as having the freedom to stop in the middle of the day to play sports or walk. Before, employees had to exercise overtime and now health is shared with teams. Managers and executives encourage and that teams have healthy priorities. Another measure has been to help them choose work spaces that motivate them and help them focus, as well as choosing furniture that is appropriate to their needs. Invest in Mindfulness, massages, breathing techniques, yoga, and meditation. It is not simply taking classes but educating on the benefits and the correct application so that the brain and the body take advantage of these practices.

Providing professionals to accompany employees, such as coaches, psychologists and therapists is part of the wellbeing programs. Even in startups and midsize companies, there is a budget to cover well-being. Unfortunately, in companies I observe that stress and burnout are more and more pronounced. Episodes where emotional and psychological instability are present and companies assume their role to mitigate the consequences of these times.

In Mexico there is also a greater awareness of the importance of Wellbeing. Many companies are establishing initiatives to improve the well-being of their employees. The problem with established initiatives and programs is, on the one hand, that there is no rule or formula that is the same for everyone. The difficulty in obtaining wellness is that it is as unique and individual as the complexity of humans.

And on the other hand, the difficulty is not to have a framework of good intentions but to put it into practice, maintain it and make a dent in the employees. According to the Aon 2021 wellness report, 87% of companies worldwide have a wellness initiative underway, but less than half have outlined their strategy and how to do it.

My perspective transforming and implementing corporate culture for years, both in Silicon Valley and abroad, has taught me, and much more even in these years, that the best and most effective is to create exclusive and unique wellness programs within the companies and even within departments, taking into account the dynamics and needs of individuals rather than trying to copy the success exemplified in other companies.

Being aware of the health, both mental and physical, happiness and fulfillment of each one and for the other, is a long road where the company must support and help understand the raw material to obtain results. But trying to package wellness is as ethereal as trying to package love, pride, or satisfaction. They are concepts that require a continuous search, constant work accompanied by daily practices and habits.

It is everyone’s job to understand the environment around us. Understanding the mission of the company, our performance in it while discovering our values, feeling psychological security and the ease of access to professionals from different disciplines, are the bridges for companies to accompany us.

The 20/20/20 rule

There are small steps that we can take individually to find well-being. Pay attention to our entire environment and identify the aspects that alter or make us uncomfortable. Knowing what habits would help our mind, intellect and body to incorporate new actions and eliminate those that harm us.

Companies help create metrics to be more objective, teach us tools such as mindfulness, personal and professional development, self-esteem, our purpose, and offer us professionals, but the work is individual and constant.

With the 20/20/20 rule, every day we can incorporate better quality into our lives. Invest a minimum of 20 minutes to exercise the body followed by 20 to develop the mind and finely 20 to promote spirituality.

With these simple steps, as I always say, we can Do Better. Get Better. Be Better ®

Lucrecia Iruela. Lawyer, Executive Coach, businesswoman. 360 vision leadership. Silicon Valley advocate. Marshall Goldsmith 100 coaches

Twitter: lucreciart

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lucreciai/

