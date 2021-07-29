The detractors of coronavirus vaccines they have all kinds of arguments to object to receiving them. It all started with the alleged implementation of 5G, but it has evolved to somewhat more credible supposed effects, which manage to deceive more people. One of them is that of the suspected infertility causing. Make no mistake, that they are more credible than the fact that a man in the United States controls us through a chip implanted in his arm does not mean that they are true. There is no evidence that this happens with any of the vaccine options available to us. Of what there is enough evidence is the infertility due to COVID-19.

Above all there are studies on how this disease affects male fertility. There are not so many for the female. As for coronavirus vaccines, in both cases there is scientific research that denies that it is dangerous, both for having children in the future and for people who are already pregnant

Of course, there is still a lot to investigate; But, for the moment, the conclusions make it very clear the direction we should take.

Infertility due to COVID-19, a demonstrated effect

When the pandemic broke out, more than a year and a half ago, we conceived of the disease as something purely respiratory. It could be mild or severe, even fatal, but it only affected the respiratory system. Today we know how wrong we were. SARS-CoV-2 can affect many tissues of our body, from the brain to the digestive system, passing through the heart and many others.

Cells of the male genital tract express many receptors for the virus

The main requirement is that your cells have some of the receptors that serve as gateway to the virus. The most common are known as ACE-2 and it turns out that they express themselves in large quantities in the cells of the male genital system.

Therefore, infertility due to COVID-19 seems increasingly clear in people with a penis. In fact, in a revision on this topic published in November 2020, it was found that in patients who have had the disease, the testicular injuries, the inflammatory infiltrations and the altered semen parameters. In addition, the number of sperm increases with its Fragmented DNA. And there have even been cases of inflammation of one or both testicles, known as orchitis. All of these, logically, are factors that can affect fertility.

And to them it is added another study January of this year in which the testicular tissue from 6 patients who died from coronavirus. One of them still contained traces of the virus. Another three a very low sperm count. But that’s not all, since those same scientists also analyzed the biopsy of a living man who had suffered from the disease three months behind. His PCRs had been negative for a long time. However, there were still viruses in his testicles. In addition, these are not the only reproductive organs affected, as they also found the virus in penis tissue of two patients 7 and 9 months after infection. Of course, these are very small studies, so they would have to be repeated with more participants. However, they serve to support the conclusions of the rest of the works on the subject.

On the other side is the Female reproductive system, which seems less affected. In fact, in studies that have been carried out on infertility due to COVID-19 in women, no notable effects have been found, beyond a transitory increase in the volume of menstruation and the period of the cycle immediately after passing the disease.

Photo by Deon Black in Unsplash

And what about coronavirus vaccines?

We already know that COVID-19 infertility is a reality. However, there is no scientific evidence that the same thing happens with coronavirus vaccines. And not because no studies have been done.

Studies in couples undergoing IVF have also not seen a negative effect of vaccines

To date, a large number of studies have been carried out on this topic. In the case of male fertility, last june one was published with 45 patients who had received any of the messenger RNA coronavirus vaccines. That is, either Pfizer or Moderna. None of them suffered effects at the reproductive system level that could affect their fertility.

But what about people with a vagina? There are several studies. For example in February this year one was carried out in which they participated 36 heterosexual couples, who had received the coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer or Modern and that they were going to undergo a treatment of fertilization in vitro (IVF). Of course, the reasons why they had not been able to have children without Assisted reproduction they were prior to vaccination. However, if this had negatively affected them, it could be seen in the results of the treatment, as well as in the parameters that had already been measured previously. And it was not like that, since neither the treatment performance nor did the ovarian reserve of none of the women.

They have also been carried out studies with animal models. For example, in a recent work performed on rats that had been administered specific messenger RNA coronavirus vaccines for them, there were no negative effects, neither on mating performance, nor on fertility nor on any ovarian or uterine parameter. In addition, after delivery, survival did not decrease, neither among the mothers nor among the offspring.

Effects on menstruation and pregnancy

Recently, the University of Granada He has launched A study to analyze the effects of coronavirus vaccines on the menstruation.

Coronavirus vaccines not only protect pregnant women, but also their babies

It seems that many people have reported that their cycle has been altered immediately after receiving any of the doses. For this reason, it is important to check it and determine if it should be added to the list of side effects. However, that it affects the rule does not mean that it causes infertility, since the effects that have been reported are totally transients.

Regarding the pregnant peopleIt should be noted that clinical trials have been carried out that establish that coronavirus vaccines are safe for them. In fact, in one made with Pfizer It was found that they can also be beneficial for babies, who are also born with antibodies. They were even found in breast milk. In addition, the WHO has just recommended that pregnant women be given priority in vaccination, since there are many serious cases of COVID-19 among them. Coronavirus vaccines are safe during pregnancy and can also be essential to save the lives of both pregnant women and their babies.

Knowing all this, what is better? Not getting vaccinated for a fear without scientific evidence or contracting the disease, knowing that one of its effects may be precisely the one that we fear so much? And the worst thing is that with the virus we can not only lose the fertility. We can also lose our lives.