The first anniversary of the start of the administration of the coronavirus vaccines in Spain it has come from the hand of omicron. This new variant has put the whole balloon back on the ropes. When it seemed that some countries were recovering, he has hit them again with all his might, causing a large wave of new cases. And that, of course, has encouraged the anti-vaccines in their discourse against immunization, as they have seen the perfect occasion to proclaim that if they do not prevent the contagion, is that they are useless.

But the worst thing is that it has not only given wings to anti-vaccine. Many people who in their day were vaccinated with enthusiasm have joined the doubts. Has the effort been of no use?

This is a question that many people are asking themselves these days. Politicians and scientists are accused of lying and generating a large distrust. We are not here to talk about politics, but about science. And we can assure you that science has not lied to anyone. Vaccines work. Without them omicron would be a massacre worthy of the most dramatic of pandemic films. They keep avoiding deaths and hospitalizations. And perhaps not so much the mild illness; but, although it seems hard to believe now, also avoid contagion. Among other things, because vaccinated people spread less. And that is not an assumption or a propaganda campaign by politicians or the pharmaceutical industry. It is a claim supported by a multitude of scientific studies.

Coronavirus vaccines work

That December 27, when Araceli received the first coronavirus vaccine in Spain, we began to talk about the difference between efficacy and effectiveness.

Until then, the pharmaceutical companies behind each of the coronavirus vaccines had told us about their effectiveness. This is the percentage of protection offered by a drug based on the clinical trials and studies conducted under laboratory conditions. However, until that day we could not begin to speak of effectiveness. At least not in Spain and in most countries in the world, since this percentage is calculated based on the data obtained when the drug reaches the general population.

If vaccination is not homogeneous throughout the world, the probability of new variants such as omicron increases

The logical thing is that it goes down a bit, as there may be conditions that were not taken into account in the study. It is something that was known. Even so, it was proven that the protection would be very high. Especially in front of hospitalization and death. That is something that was said from the beginning.

Obviously, at that time we didn’t know what omicron would look like. But it was taken for granted that they would arrive new variants. It is logical, since all viruses mutate. In fact, for this reason there was talk of working so that vaccines were administered throughout the world in a homogeneous way. Because every time the virus has a chance to replicate in a new host, it has a chance to mutate. That is why omicron was born in Africa. But let’s put that aside for now.

It was known that the virus would mutate and therefore coronavirus vaccines could lose some effectiveness. Still, it was never doubted that they would be useful. And so it is.

Araceli Hidalgo, the first woman vaccinated in Spain

The figures speak for themselves

The effects of coronavirus vaccines have been seen with great evidence in the death and hospitalization rates, both in the plant and in the ICU.

For example, in the case of SpainAs of December 23, the weekly death rate in unvaccinated people over 80 years of age was 25.80, while in vaccinated it was only 2.26. Similarly, the ICU admission rate for the former was 3.75 and only 0.21 for the latter. And also in hospitalizations (81.15 versus 10.25) there were large differences. The contagion rate even varies, with 222.45 in unvaccinated and 44.03 in vaccinated. This is applicable to all age groups, as can be seen in this graph of the Ministry of Health.

Ministry of Health of Spain

However, if you look at the absolute numbers, more vaccinated people are dying than unvaccinated. That is one of the anti-vaccine weapons. How can this happen?

Basically, because there are more vaccinated than unvaccinated. Let’s imagine that we are choosing among 11 candidates 4 people to do a job. Of these, 1 has a master’s degree related to the position and the remaining 10 only have a university degree. The one with the master’s degree, more qualified, will be chosen for sure. The other 3 remaining will only have a career. We could say that what a bummer it is. What is the use of having a master’s degree if more people who only have a degree have been chosen? But the truth is that 100% of the candidates with a master’s degree have been chosen. And only 30% of those who had nothing but a career. What happened is that there were fewer people with master’s degrees offering for the position.

The same thing happens with this. Of course, more vaccinated people die. Because in Spain we have more than 90% of the target population (the one with the age at which vaccination is allowed) vaccinated. By probability, more will die, mostly due to age or previous pathologies. Or because they are more susceptible for any other reason. But if you look at the rates, the protection of vaccines from the coronavirus is more than evident.

Photo by CDC in Unsplash

Coronavirus vaccines also make contagion more difficult

Much has been made of the effectiveness or ineffectiveness of the COVID passport to access social health centers or leisure.

Leaving aside whether it is more or less ethical or if it is recommended in countries with high vaccination rates, its use is based on two premises. On the one hand, it encourages those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so. On the other hand, if in a room all the people are vaccinated, the probability of contagion will not be zero, but it will be more low, since vaccinated people are not only less likely to be infected. They are also less contagious.

A few months after the start of global vaccination they began to be published the first data on the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. In them, not only the probability of getting sick. How the viral load varied was also taken into account. And the truth is that this remains lower at all times. That is the reason why the symptoms remain mild in many cases, but also the reason why it will be more difficult to spread. We must see the viral load as the number of soldiers that the virus army has. The fewer they are, the worse their ability to conquer new bodies.

Vaccinated people have a lower viral load and therefore transmit less

In July, a team of Italian scientists hypothesized that, probably, this low viral load and the consequent decrease in the chances of contagion is due to the fact that the virus in vaccinated patients is immediately covered by antibodies, which prevent it from replicating and infecting other people.

Also scientists from Pasteur Institute studied these facts and concluded that the probability of transmission is reduced by 50% in a vaccinated person.

What about omicron?

Ómicron is something like a coronavirus 2.0. Throughout these two years between us he has been perfecting from mutation to mutation. But how do you perfect a virus?

Viruses are not alive. They need contagion to a host in order to replicate. So do not it agrees let that host die quickly or spend a month in bed. It is much better for them to take a mild symptoms or even to keep asymptomatic. In this way, you will interact with more people and provide new hosts for the virus. If, in addition, it has improved its ability to penetrate cells, it is a win win. And that’s what he’s done omicron.

Viruses tend to become milder, because that way they can circulate better between people

Through various mutations, it has perfected its ability to bind to receptors that act as gateways to cells. And, in addition, based on what is known at the moment of its activity in South Africa, it seems that it is much milder than the previous variants. Logically, a virus does not think. You have not done this on purpose. Simply the mutations that have endured have been those that have facilitated this dispersion.

Now, has he also become a better escapist from coronavirus vaccines? It seems to be only in part. What has been observed so far is that it seems that the antibodies they generate are not so good at fighting it. But yes it is the cellular immunity. This is one of ours second line of defense. The one that stays; since, in fact, the antibodies end up decaying with time.

The problem is that if you have to move to the second line of defense, the virus will stay in the body longer and that could be harmful for the most susceptible people. That is why it has begun to manage the third dose progressively, starting with the risk groups. Thus, they will have that first line of defense formed by antibodies as soon as possible. They are not as effective as with the other variants; but, by having more of them, they can cope with omicron.

As for young people without pathologies, with two doses their second line of defense can fight the virus, preventing the disease from becoming more serious in most cases. Although they may also be contagious for a little longer, within which, of course, they will be much less contagious than someone without vaccination.

Unsplash

Summary on coronavirus vaccines

The summary in all this mess is that yes, vaccines work. A year after that exciting day, they continue to stand up to the virus. Even in its version 2.0.

They reduce – but do not eliminate – the probability of contagion and, above all, that of hospitalization and death. They also make us less contagious. They are all advantages.

Vaccines are still our best weapon against the coronavirus

The problem is that with omicron’s dispersion capacity, more people will be infected. It is unavoidable. Luckily the vast majority will be asymptomatic or mild, especially if they are vaccinated. But from contagion to contagion it could end up reaching someone more susceptible.

That is why we must take care of ourselves and others. It is clear that we cannot lock ourselves under seven keys and that we have to live. But, in waves like this, we basically have to use common sense to try minimize risks. And, of course, we must get vaccinated. It is the best weapon we have. And, although boredom may make us distrust, the truth is that without coronavirus vaccines today we would be living a real nightmare.